Tangipahoa Parish, LA

One dead as Amtrak train collides with dump truck south of Amite

By Jesse Brooks
 4 days ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A person has died as the result of a collision involving a vehicle and a train at...

Fire destroys Prairieville home

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Prairieville family was able to escape a fire at their home early Sunday, Dec. 5. The two-alarm fire engulfed a home on Rustling Oak Drive just before 3 a.m, officials said. Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department responded, along with some help from the 7th District Volunteer...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Three-alarm fire displaces nearly 30 residents at Algiers apartment complex

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-alarm fire raged early Monday (Dec. 6) at the Cypress Run Apartments complex in Algiers, displacing 31 residents. Occupants smelled smoke around 4:40 a.m. and began evacuating the first involved three-story building before New Orleans Fire Department crews arrived on scene nine minutes later, resident Kiesha Williams told WVUE-Fox 8. Firefighters arrived and began calling for reinforcements quickly to contain the blaze, sounding a second alarm at approximately 4:59 a.m. and a third alarm at 5:33 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
High water closes parts of I-110 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High water from rainfall Monday afternoon closed portions of I-110 in Baton Rouge. Officials say I-110 South is currently closed at N 22nd Street due to high water. Congestion has reached Chippewa St. The two lanes of I-110 North at North 9th street are also blocked due to high water.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Victim identified in deadly shooting on Spanish Town Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The victim has been identified in connection with a deadly shooting on Spanish Town Road that happened Friday, Dec. 3. According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Lance Robertson, 41 was shot multiple times and died at the scene. The shooting happened...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Accidents
Public Safety
1 dead in shooting on Spanish Town Road, source says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been killed in a shooting on Spanish Town Road Friday evening, a source tells WAFB. The source says the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 in the 1800 block of Spanish Town Road near the intersection with N 18th Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Motorcyclist dies in Ascension Parish crash

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Ascension Parish involving a motorcyclist that happened Wednesday, Dec. 1. According to a spokesman with LSP, a 56-year-old Prairieville man died in the crash. Troopers are working to notify the next of kin, then...
LOUISIANA STATE
Deputy not indicted in deadly apartment shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury has chosen to not charge a veteran deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for shooting and killing a man at an apartment complex. The shooting happened at the Renaissance Gateway Apartments in Baton Rouge on March 16, 2018. Deputies...
BATON ROUGE, LA
