The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and now are 9-10 on the young season. After the good start to the year, the team had been hit by numerous injuries, but the Cavs have gotten several players back in the last week and now will reportedly likely get their most impactful player and rookie Evan Mobley back on the floor when they battle the Orlando Magic Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. There are numerous question marks to where the Cavs go from here.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO