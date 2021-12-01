Iconic brand that went bankrupt making comeback with new flagship store

Achilles Ion Gabriel, Camper’s Global Creative Director, is no stranger to bold design. Since launching the label in 2015, Gabriel has drawn on his own Mallorcan heritage in shaping the ethos for CAMPERLAB, and the recently re-designed CAMPERLAB NYC flagship location is no exception. Nestled nextdoor to the glassy edifice of the New Museum, the showroom has been re-imagined to reflect Gabriel’s vision for the brand: marrying quintessential Camper minimalism with a youthful twist. The brand’s new digs, reminiscent of the intergalactic space station in Alien, pair spare industrial lighting and fixtures with eye-popping yellow walls and marbled accents. Footwear—from sculptural heeled boots to monochrome clogs—is arrayed in the center of the space like otherworldly specimens. Below, take a peek at the newly re-invented space, located at 221 Bowery in Lower Manhattan.
