Iconic brand that went bankrupt making comeback with new flagship store

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — Editor's note: The video above is from February 2021 when Toys "R" Us closed two pop-up stores. Toys "R" Us is making a brick-and-mortar comeback with a new two-story flagship store. WHP Global, the parent company of Toys "R" Us, said the 20,000 square foot store would...

Washington Post

Branding the Billion-Dollar Dark Stores

By the time you’ve finished this article, a man on a moped might have delivered a Mars bar. Or a vape pod. Or cat food. Or aspirin. Or any one of 1,500 grocery store items you absolutely have to have within 15 minutes — if not faster. This is “Q-Commerce”...
RETAIL
CBS New York

Toys ‘R’ Us Opening Flagship Store Inside American Dream Mall

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A new Toys “R” Us is getting ready to open in New Jersey. The company plans to open a flagship store inside the American Dream mall in East Rutherford. The two-level store will give kids lots of room to explore and feature an ice cream parlor and two-story slide. The new space is scheduled to open by mid-December, just ahead of the holiday rush.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
ELLE DECOR

Ben Soleimani to Open a New York Flagship Store

Ben Soleimani, the Los Angeles–based designer known for his luxurious contemporary rugs, today announced the opening of a New York City flagship store for his burgeoning brand of textiles, furniture, and home decor. The 12,000-square-foot, three-story space at the corner of 57th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan will open later this month and will showcase everything from Art Deco–inspired velvet sectionals to his Private Reserve collection of museum-caliber antique rugs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
wineindustryadvisor.com

Frescobaldi Launches Its First Flagship Store on JD.com

Made in Italy sector leader launches new online shop under aegis of China e-commerce colossus. The pace that Frescobaldi has set for itself in its expansive use of digital innovation is rapid with no intention of slowing down. One of the most venerable and iconic names in the sweeping panorama of Italian enology is becoming a wine-sector heavyweight on JD.com, the Chinese e-commerce colossus, through Frescobaldi’s launch of its new Flagship Store, a powerful channel that will enable this prestigious brand to assume a leadership role in a rapidly-dominating Asian marketplace, one of enormous sales potential for ultra-premium wines.
FOOD & DRINKS
kiss951.com

Holiday Store Catalogs Are Making A Comeback

Way back in the days before online shopping, people picked out presents the old-fashioned way – in a catalog. Sears published their first-holiday catalog in 1934 and it was epic. Known as the Wish Book, it was full of everything from toys to appliances and you could even buy a house from one and it would be delivered piece by piece to any address you chose. Kids had a tradition of circling pictures of the things they wanted and even wrote letters to Santa giving him the page number from the catalog of the presents they wanted.
SHOPPING
ArchDaily

EP YAYING Shanghai Flagship Store / Franklin Azzi Architecture

EP YAYING Shanghai Flagship Store / Franklin Azzi Architecture. Text description provided by the architects. Faithful to his passion for creative encounters and collaborations, Franklin Azzi has united his vision with that of creative director Serge Ruffieux to establish a new architectural concept for the Chinese ready-to-wear label EP YAYING.
BEAUTY & FASHION
interviewmagazine.com

Inside CAMPERLAB’s Intergalactic New York Flagship Store

Achilles Ion Gabriel, Camper’s Global Creative Director, is no stranger to bold design. Since launching the label in 2015, Gabriel has drawn on his own Mallorcan heritage in shaping the ethos for CAMPERLAB, and the recently re-designed CAMPERLAB NYC flagship location is no exception. Nestled nextdoor to the glassy edifice of the New Museum, the showroom has been re-imagined to reflect Gabriel’s vision for the brand: marrying quintessential Camper minimalism with a youthful twist. The brand’s new digs, reminiscent of the intergalactic space station in Alien, pair spare industrial lighting and fixtures with eye-popping yellow walls and marbled accents. Footwear—from sculptural heeled boots to monochrome clogs—is arrayed in the center of the space like otherworldly specimens. Below, take a peek at the newly re-invented space, located at 221 Bowery in Lower Manhattan.
BUSINESS
Best Life

This Iconic Department Store Is Closing 60 Stores, Starting in January

From gyms to clothing stores, countless businesses were forced to close up shop in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. But while progress has been made toward containing the virus, store closures continue. Walgreens closed several locations last month and CVS announced in November that it would be shuttering nearly 900 locations over the next three years. And now, one iconic department store has announced that it is closing several locations next month, with 60 total closures coming soon. Read on to find out which popular retailer is downsizing.
RETAIL
KFDM-TV

HEB making dramatic upgrades to iconic Austin store

AUSTIN — H-E-B announced Thursday it is set to make major upgrades to its longest-standing store on South Congress and Oltorf in Austin. After six decades, the store is excited to share that it will begin the demolition phase in February 2022 and open a temporary store at the Twin Oaks Shopping Center to continue serving customers during construction. The temporary store will open one week before breaking ground.
AUSTIN, TX
completemusicupdate.com

Sean Combs seeking to buy back his fashion brand from its bankrupt current owner

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is trying to buy back the Sean John fashion brand he originally set up in 1998, and which he sold to the Global Brands Group five years ago. Diddy sold a majority stake in the fashion business for a reported $70 million in 2016. Now he could get it all back for a bargain $3.3 million, because the good old Global Brands Group is going through bankruptcy and is therefore keen to get whatever it can from its various assets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
strategy+business

Is vertical integration making a comeback?

In the headlines crawling across the screen, you can glimpse vertical integration’s revival, as companies reveal plans to control and own aspects of their business that they were until recently content to let suppliers handle. In November, Ford announced that it would partner with GlobalFoundries to develop and produce computer chips. Last summer, Home Depot chartered its own container ship. Ikea, not to be outdone, is purchasing its own shipping containers.
TECHNOLOGY
grocerydive.com

Kroger has a new head of store brands

Kroger has appointed Juan De Paoli as vice president of its private label division, a spokesperson confirmed to Grocery Dive. De Paoli previously served as senior vice president of private label for Ahold Delhaize, a position he left one year ago, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked at private label manufacturer Topco Associates and as a director in H-E-B’s own brands department.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Black couple selling home got higher valuation when they asked white friend to pretend it was theirs

A Black couple in California has sued a real estate firm alleging their home was undervalued by nearly $500,000 (£377,877) because of their race.Paul and Tenisha Austin, residents of Marin County near San Francisco, alleged in a lawsuit that their real estate appraiser Janette Miller, her company Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisals and national appraisal company AMC Links LLC, through which Ms Miller was contacted, racially discriminated against the couple while valuing their house.The couple filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in the Northern District of California on Thursday.The couple said their home was purchased in 2016 at $550,000...
ECONOMY

