ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Moses Sumney Shares “In Bloom (In the Woods)”: Listen

By Nina Corcoran
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Moses Sumney has released a new song called “In Bloom (In the Woods)” that reimagines and strips down his Græ track “In Bloom.”...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
magneticmag.com

Arca Releases Four New Albums 'Kick ii,' 'iii,' 'iiii' & 'iiiii'

Arca has released not one, not two, not three but whole whole albums today. Technically the first three were released in over the week, but now they can all be found together in a massive music mountain. Arca has completed her kick series not in a slow drip as one might expect, but in a torrent like a damn has burst and the water is ready to overrun you. She originally announced the second and then the third and fourth shortly thereafter, while the fifth comes as a surprise addition to the whole series. Arca released the Grammy nominated KiCk i in June 2020 and now adds another 47 songs and two and a half hours of music to that.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Thundercat’s New Song “Satellite”

Thundercat has shared a new song called “Satellite.” The track, featuring Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi, appears on the soundtrack for the fifth and final season of Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure. Other entries on Insecure: Music From the HBO Original Series, Season 5 include Saweetie’s “Get It Girl,” Mereba’s “Peaceful Glock,” and TeaMarrr’s “Pipe Dreams.” Listen to Thundercat’s new song “Satellite” below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses Sumney
Pitchfork

Backxwash Shares New Song With Dreamcrusher Called “Thumbs Down (Not I)”: Listen

Backxwash has shared a new song called “Thumbs Down (Not I),” with Dreamcrusher. It’s the 33rd entry in the 2021 Adult Swim Singles program. Check it out below. In July, Backxwash released I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses, the follow-up to her Polaris Prize–winning 2020 LP God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It. The new LP featured contributions from Clipping and Sad13. Of the new single, Backxwash said in a statement:
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Father John Misty Shares Mysterious New Video: Watch

Father John Misty has posted a mysterious new video on Instagram. The black and white clip is soundtracked by what could possibly be new music. Take a look below. Father John Misty released his fourth studio album, God’s Favorite Customer, in June 2018. Since then, he’s shared the Anthem +3 EP, the live collection Off-Key in Hamburg, and the singles “To S.” and “To R.” He returned to the stage in September with a performance at Mill Valley, California’s Sound Summit, followed by October shows with Jonathan Wilson in Big Sur. (A pair of September shows with the Los Angeles Philharmonic were canceled.)
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Phoebe Bridgers Shares New Cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow”: Listen

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a new cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.” Proceeds from the song will benefit the Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division of the International Institute of Los Angeles, which supports immigrants, refugees, and low-income workers in the city. Rob Moose appears on the track, and Blake Mills contributes backing vocals, along with Marcus Mumford and several others. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Woods#In Bloom#Hypnotic Brass Ensemble#Revisit Pitchfork
Pitchfork

Buds

Steve Hartlett isn’t known to get ahead of himself. Since 2009, the Ovlov main man has crafted blown-out indie rock with the present moment squarely in mind, while the group keeled between cult reverence, multiple breakups, and the promise of wider success. On the eve of the Connecticut band’s third album, Buds, the singer-guitarist (who also leads garage quartet Stove) signalled he might finally be reckoning with the future. “I’m right in the middle of trying to figure out what I actually want to do with music,” he said recently. Buds tells its own tale—one that looks close to home to find a way forward.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Chai Announce New Remix EP, Share Confidence Man Remix: Listen

Chai have announced a new remix EP called Wink Together with a new remix of “End” by Confidence Man. The EP features remixes of select tracks from their second LP Wink, released earlier this year. Check it out below. Confidence Man said this of the collaboration in a statement: “Chai...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

DJ-Kicks

In Jessy Lanza’s world, every dancefloor is a dancefloor for one, Janet Jackson’s “Empty” is the highest-selling pop song of all time, and the clock always reads 2 a.m.—the time of night that the quiet, heady dance music Lanza makes is best consumed. With each successive solo album, the contours of the Lanzaverse become more refined and the topography becomes a little more precise. After three albums—including, most recently, last year’s All the Time—Lanza’s sound feels unique and immediately identifiable. Lanza is so consistent, in fact, that it can be hard to identify her contemporaries. Her work is comparatively featherweight alongside the austere, forceful techno of her longtime collaborator Jeremy Greenspan, and although a song like “Begins,” from 2016’s Oh No, might nod to the dark, vocal-led electronic pop of FKA twigs, it’s far from her main mode. The closest fit might be someone like Doss, who, like Lanza, often seems to be making dance tracks that are just as good for daydreaming as dancing to.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Power of the Dog (Music From the Netflix Film)

If you don’t know what Jane Campion’s film The Power of the Dog is about, here’s a fun experiment: Try to guess its genre based on the music by Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood, the chief classical aficionado in the world’s most respected rock band. Made using a chamber ensemble of piano, strings, winds, brass, and more, the soundtrack is quite grand, full of noble brooding and tormented ecstasy, all in a sternly beautiful modernist mode. These 16 brief yet substantial themes run over darkly lustrous slopes and ominous plains, with each landscape seeming to spill into the other. Their uneasy but graceful unity even accommodates the occasional starchy old avant-garde outburst. It’s all very 20th century and fine and European. Now, raise your hand if you guessed the film’s a Western. No one?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
mxdwn.com

Evan Rachel Wood And Zane Carney (Evan + Zane) Share New Powerful Cover of The Cranberries’ “Dreams”

Evan Rachel Wood never disappoints with her covers, and her latest version of “Dreams” by The Cranberries with Zane Carney is no exception. In the video, the duo add a retro twist to the song with a vintage filter, pounding bass and ‘70s-esque outfits. They still maintain the intensity of the original though, with Wood’s vocals emanating the distinctive sound of Dolores O’Riordan while adding her own breathy flair.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Silk Sonic Perform “Fly as Me” at 2021 Soul Train Awards

Silk Sonic kicked off the 2021 Soul Train Awards tonight with a performance of their song “Fly as Me” at the Apollo Theater in New York. Later in the broadcast, they also sang “Smokin Out the Window.” Check out both moments below. After initially announcing a 2022 release, the Bruno...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Water

Sometimes, when a person first starts living in their true identity, a modest weight begins to lift off their shoulders. For a few years afterward, they might still experience an ineffable but persistent mental pressure. Over time, though, that burden often fades, leaving behind a more complete, balanced person, one newly capable of experiencing all-encompassing joy. This transition from hiding one’s true self to fully showing it and then, after years of tumult, being—and loving—that self is what distinguishes Water, the Berlin-via-Houston producer J’Kerian Morgan’s lush, immersive sophomore album as Lotic, from her 2018 LP Power. On that album, she footed herself in unfailingly bleak tones on battering, largely instrumental songs about asserting her identity against the myriad forces attempting to quash it. For Water, she shifts to a fluid, gossamer sound and puts her unhurried falsetto at center stage. She sings about emotions that might seem ordinary to some but feel extraordinary to her—lust, longing, romantic disconnection—now that she’s finally properly experiencing them. She sounds newly at ease, and her self-assurance is thrilling to witness.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Papo2oo4’s “Edge and Christian Pt. II”: The Ones

If you opened a time portal to Jadakiss’ Kiss Tha Game Goodbye sessions and a handful of Subjxct 5’s beats on AF1MG Live 2oo4, Vol. 3 fell through, they’d fit right in. The Attitude-Era referencing “Edge and Christian PT. II” (co-produced by Lord Unknown) might be the Elizabeth, New Jersey producer’s best one; the drums sputter over beeps and boops that bring to mind turn-of-the-century Swizz Beatz. Importantly, it’s not just straight-up nostalgia: Subjxct adds his own spin with frequent stutters and ticks and a sudden change of pace on the back half. Papo (also out of Elizabeth) catches the groove with ease, like he does often throughout the tape. His flow is unhurried, but you’ll want to follow closely to catch all the fun details, whether he’s comparing himself to a 2000s sports star or dropping his location (“In Bushwick with Reed/On Myrtle we smokin’ big weed”). This is a rapper-producer duo to be excited about.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tasha Shares New “Bed Song 1” Video: Watch

Chicago musician Tasha has shared a video for “Bed Song 1,” a track off her new album Tell Me What You Miss the Most. The clip is directed, filmed, and edited by Stella Binion. Watch it below. “Stella and I were partially inspired by Carrie Mae Weems’ ‘Kitchen Table Series’...
CHICAGO, IL
thebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Valerie June, “You and I (Moon and Stars / Acoustic)”

Album: The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers. In Their Words: “This version of the song infuses earthy instruments like banjo, fiddle, upright bass, and acoustic guitar. ‘You and I’ is a song prescribed for Sharing, Friendship, Discovery, and setting positive Intentions. Even when we think we are alone, we must trust that there is always a guide, friend, or loved one who has traveled and endured a similar experience. Together, we gain the confidence and strength needed to make it through any challenges or obstacles life may present. Together, we are strong. Together, we are beautiful … there is a thread and oneness to humanity.” — Valerie June.
MEMPHIS, TN
Pitchfork

Brent Faiyaz Shares New Song “Mercedes”: Listen

Brent Faiyaz is back with a new single called “Mercedes.” Faiyaz produced the song with his Sonder bandmate Atu. Give it a listen to the new song below. Faiyaz released his latest project Fuck the World last year. More recently, he’s collaborated with Drake on “Wasting Time,” Tyler, the Creator on “Gravity,” Baby Keem on a new version of “Lost Souls,” Meek Mill on the Expensive Pain track “Halo,” and Tems on “Found.” In addition, back in March, Faiyaz released the solo single “Show U Off.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy