As Thanksgiving approaches, many eagerly anticipate festive celebrations with family and friends. Those celebrations often center on food and culinary indulgences, which can be very stressful for the estimated 30.3 million people in the United States living with diabetes. Though for many people the holidays are a time to relax and overlook their typical diets, those managing diabetes do not have that choice. Living with diabetes shouldn’t preclude you from enjoying the season, though; with some advanced planning and preparation, you can still enjoy holiday favorites without compromising your health. Below are some tips to help you prepare for a happy, healthy holiday season.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO