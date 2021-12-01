Family gets new house thanks to help from 'Homes for Heroes'

There’s no way to truly thank our Veterans enough for everything they sacrifice for our freedom, but on Veterans Day, Adoray tried to make it special for our patients. Each year Adoray Home Health & Hospice creates special Veteran’s Day appreciation baskets for each of our Veterans on service. This year, thanks to our amazing local business sponsors, Adoray was able to put together some wonderful baskets to honor and thank our Veteran patients. The baskets were put together and delivered to patients by our outstanding Veteran Volunteers and Adoray staff. It’s a special way for the community to come together to honor and thank our patients, and their families who have served our country. Since 2016, Adoray in has created and delivered over 150 Veterans Day baskets.

