Local leaders appeal for multi-million dollar grant

PHONE: (716) 843-5817. BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that following a five-week trial, a federal jury has convicted Adrian Goudelock, a/k/a AD, a/k/a Ace, a/k/a Ace Boogs, 39, of Buffalo, NY, of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, five kilograms or more of cocaine, attempted possession and possession of five kilograms or more of cocaine, and money laundering conspiracy. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $20,000,000 fine. In addition, co-defendants Shamar Davis a/k/a Fatboy, 42, and Jai Hunter, 42, were also convicted at trial of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, five kilograms or more of cocaine, and face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
