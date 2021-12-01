ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Local leaders appeal for multi-million dollar grant

WNDU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo arrests have been made in the recent string of Michiana barn burnings. Some of the barn fire victims are speaking...

www.wndu.com

WSLS

Ground breaks for multi-million dollar project in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va – A project costing nearly a billion dollars is bringing thousands of new jobs to Wythe County. Wythe County is set to be home to the world’s first vertically integrated nitrile glove manufacturing campus. “This is so exciting for Wythe County and this is something that you...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
Sonoma Index Tribune

Grant dollars focus on DUI convictions

The Sonoma County District Attorney will have a specialized prosecution team that handles alcohol and drug-impaired driving cases through a $325,298 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). “Impaired driving is a growing problem, particularly with drivers suspected of operating a vehicle under the influence of both alcohol...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
WKRC

14 charged in alleged multi-million-dollar narcotics conspiracy

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fourteen people are facing federal charges in an alleged narcotics conspiracy involving millions of dollars worth of opioids. Investigators say this has been going on for at least the past four years. Each defendant has been charged with conspiring to distribute 400 or more grams of fentanyl. The indictment also says they possessed and distributed heroin and methamphetamine.
CINCINNATI, OH
ABA Journal

NY lawyer receives nearly 5-year prison sentence for defrauding 9-year-old

A federal judge has sentenced a New York lawyer to 57 months in prison for his involvement in a scheme to commit mail and wire fraud against a 9-year-old girl. Judge Joan Azrack of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Thursday also ordered Vincent J. Trimarco Jr. to pay restitution in the amount of $1.5 million and forfeiture in the amount of $1.5 million, according to Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and Michael Driscoll, the assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, who announced the sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
crimevoice.com

Carjacking Team Arrested

December 1, 2021 – Ventura County, Ca. It was an hour after midnight on November 30 th when Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch picked up a 911 call reporting a carjacking auto theft which had just taken place on a neighborhoodl street in the City of Thousand Oaks. According to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

73-Year-Old Woman Killed By Comfort Sheep At Cultivate Care Farms In Bolton

BOLTON (CBS) – A comfort sheep is believed to have killed a volunteer at a farm in Bolton. The volunteer was identified as 73-year-old Kim Taylor. “Taylor, a longtime volunteer at Cultivate Care Farms, was caring for livestock in a pen alone when a sheep charged at her and repeatedly rammed her,” said a statement from the Nashoba Valley Regional Emergency Communications Center. Taylor suffered extensive serious injuries and went into cardiac arrest shortly after first responders arrived. She was rushed to Marlborough Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Cultivate Care focuses on animal therapy. It described the sheep involved as a comfort animal. Bolton Animal Control will work with Cultivate Care Farms’ staff on the future outcome of the sheep.
BOLTON, MA
Atlas Obscura

Beautiful Betsy Crash Site

On February 26, 1945, a B-24 Liberator bomber named the Beautiful Betsy went missing on a flight across Australia from Darwin to Brisbane. Onboard were six Americans and two British soldiers. The bomber, which had been damaged in previous combat missions, was now only used for short transportation flights and was slated to be retired once it could be replaced. The reason for the Beautiful Betsy’s crash remains unknown, both mechanical failure and stormy weather could have been factors.
ACCIDENTS
Shore News Network

Federal Jury Convicts Buffalo Man Who Led Multi-Million Dollar Narcotics Conspiracy That Stretched From Mexico To Buffalo Along With Two Co-defendants

PHONE: (716) 843-5817. BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that following a five-week trial, a federal jury has convicted Adrian Goudelock, a/k/a AD, a/k/a Ace, a/k/a Ace Boogs, 39, of Buffalo, NY, of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, five kilograms or more of cocaine, attempted possession and possession of five kilograms or more of cocaine, and money laundering conspiracy. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $20,000,000 fine. In addition, co-defendants Shamar Davis a/k/a Fatboy, 42, and Jai Hunter, 42, were also convicted at trial of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, five kilograms or more of cocaine, and face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
BUFFALO, NY

