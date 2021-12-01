ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Ballet Des Moines prepare for The Nutcracker

By Megan Reuther
who13.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBallet Des Moines is preparing for Iowa’s only professional performance of...

who13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden tries to tamp down tensions with Putin call

President Biden issued an explicit warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to not invade Ukraine as Washington seeks to reduce tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. U.S. officials said Biden told Putin that Russia would suffer economic consequences if it launched a military incursion into Ukraine, while offering the option to de-escalate through diplomatic channels with the United States and other European countries.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel threatens Meadows with contempt

The leaders of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are vowing to launch criminal charges against Mark Meadows if he refuses to cooperate in the probe. Meadows, who was chief of staff to then-President Trump at the time of the violent siege, is scheduled to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Accuser testifies Ghislaine Maxwell told her she 'had a great body for Epstein and his friends.' She was 14.

(CNN) — Carolyn said she was just 14 years old when she began to go to Jeffrey Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Florida, two or three times per week in the early 2000s. On one visit, Carolyn was setting up a massage room for Epstein when his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell came into the room. Maxwell touched Carolyn's breasts, hips and butt, and commented that she "had a great body for Epstein and his friends," according to Carolyn.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Des Moines, IA
The Associated Press

Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday it will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Morrison said it should come as no surprise that Australian officials would boycott the event after the nation’s relationship with...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballet Dancers#The Nutcracker#Dancers Savannah Cox
The Associated Press

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

Amazon’s cloud-service network suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Roughly five hours after numerous companies and other organizations began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, the...
INTERNET
Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commission votes to send president report taking 'no position' on court-packing

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of approving their final report and sending it to President Biden's desk. The vote concluded the work of the 34-member commission, which held six public meetings and called on 44 witnesses. Biden, who has expressed opposition to expanding the court, formed the commission in April to study court expansion and reform amid calls from some within the Democratic Party to add more justices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy