New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. This morning, the women of The View came together to condemn conservatives on the U.S. Supreme court, who seem to be indicating that they will vote to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban. The co-hosts were clear that such a ruling would effectively overturn Roe v. Wade, and they blasted the 6-3 conservative majority for imposing their political will on a country that largely supports abortion rights. "My problem comes when you tell me what I need to do with my doctor and my family — how dare you!" said Whoopi Goldberg. "How dare you!"

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO