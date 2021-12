With the dawn of legal cannabis in some US states, the number of Americans smoking, ingesting or applying the psychotropic drug has more than doubled in the last decade – and yet we are still lacking basic facts about the plant. Only now are scientists getting closer to teasing apart which of the many chemicals in cannabis are responsible for different 'strains', and why they seem to give people unique highs when combined in different ways. Until recently, we didn't even know which of the hundreds of metabolites found in cannabis give the flower its iconic 'skunky' smell. According to a recent analysis of 13...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO