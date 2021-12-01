Kansas City woman sentenced for ordering inmate to attack, murder another inmate

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 44-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman was sentenced Wednesday to over four years in prison after she was convicted of solicitation to commit capital murder.

Renee C. Johnson-Fritz passed information through the mail from the Aryan Brotherhood to an inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. The information ordered the inmate to attack and murder another inmate.

On April 19, 2019, the victim was stabbed 26 times but survived his injuries.

Johnson-Fritz was sentenced Wednesday to four years and 11 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

“This is a horrific incident, and we are lucky the victim is alive,” Thompson said. “Hate groups form out of self-loathing, ignorance, and fear. There should be no tolerance for any groups like this.” We greatly appreciate the work the officers did to investigate this matter.”

Thompson said there is a trial pending for a second suspect in this case.

