Last Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 41-10 rout, marking the first time that the Bengals have secured three consecutive wins against the Steelers in 31 years. After a two-game skid against the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns, the Bengals now appear to be on the upswing, having defeated the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the win against the Steelers. The Baltimore Ravens are currently in first place in the AFC North, but there are reasons to be bullish on the Bengals. Most notably, this year’s Bengals team is particularly well-balanced.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO