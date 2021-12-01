ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State’s Stroud is Big Ten offensive player of the year

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpVl5_0dBaGPza00
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks downfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten announced Wednesday that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is its offensive player of the year and freshman of the year.

Stroud led the nation’s top offense and ranks among the top seven passers in eight categories. His 70.9% completion rate and 351.1 yards per game are on track to be school single-season records, and his 3,862 passing yards rank second in school history; his 38 touchdown passes are third.

The Big Ten coaches’ all-conference first-team offense: quarterback, Stroud; running backs, Hassan Haskins, Michigan; Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State; receivers, Chris Olave, Ohio State; David Bell, Purdue; center, Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa; guards, Thayer Munford, Ohio State; Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin; tackles, Daniel Faalele, Minnesota; Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State; tight end, Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin.

Defensive and special teams honorees were announced Tuesday. The Associated Press will announce its Big Ten awards next week.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tumultous season ends with Oregon seeking new head coach

Just three days after losing the Pac-12 championship and their chance to salvage an up-and-down season with a Rose Bowl berth, the Oregon Ducks are looking for a new coach. Mario Cristobal became the head coach at Miami on Monday, returning to his alma mater, and Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said his phone was “blowing up.”
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Boston College QB Jurkovec will return for senior season

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec said on Monday that he will return for his senior season rather than enter the NFL draft. “I will be returning to Chestnut Hill in 2022 to complete my economics degree, improve all facets of my game, and compete nationally,” he said in a statement issued by the school. “Let’s win!”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Ohio State
The Associated Press

Bears assessing QB Justin Fields’ ability to face Green Bay

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears showed Sunday they struggle trying to beat good teams with veteran Andy Dalton at quarterback. The attention turns now to getting rookie quarterback Justin Fields available and healthy enough to face the Green Bay Packers for a second time despite broken ribs. The development of their first-round draft pick remains a key goal in a 4-8 season.
NFL
The Associated Press

Browns designate LB Phillips for return after biceps injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns could have some extra help at linebacker for their playoff push. Jacob Phillips, who suffered a biceps injury during training camp, was designated to return from injured reserve on Monday as Cleveland returned from a bye week devoted to getting healthy and recharged for the last five games.
NFL
The Associated Press

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Bill Glass dead at 86

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bill Glass, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end with Cleveland and member of the Browns’ 1964 NFL championship team, has died. He was 86. The Browns said Glass died Sunday night surrounded by family at his home in Waxahachie, Texas. The cause of death was not immediately known.
NFL
The Associated Press

Washington rolling into 5-game finish vs. NFC East opponents

When the NFL schedule came out in May, Ron Rivera loved that Washington finished the season with five games against NFC East competition. He told players it was an opportunity if they could still be in the playoff race by this stretch. A four-game winning streak has vaulted Washington to 6-6 and right in the thick of the chase for not only a spot but possibly a second consecutive division title.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Walker Iii
Person
Hassan Haskins
Person
Chris Olave
The Associated Press

Difficult to measure Lawrence’s progress amid Jaguars’ woes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s offense is in such disarray that it’s nearly impossible to measure any progress rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence might be making. The Jaguars (2-10) dropped their fourth consecutive game, a 37-7 drubbing at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and reached double-digit losses for the 10th...
NFL
The Associated Press

Julio Jones cleared to practice as Titans return from bye

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Proof the Tennessee Titans are healthier now than before their bye came in a roster announcement Monday. Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones and two others can start practicing with the team, a big step toward rejoining the active roster. The Titans also designated rookie...
NFL
The Associated Press

Home, not sweet home: Falcons keep losing in A-T-L

ATLANTA (AP) — Home is not-so sweet for the Atlanta Falcons. If they can’t figure out a way to win their final two games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, they are headed for a fourth straight losing season. The Falcons (5-7) dropped to 0-5 in Atlanta this season with a 30-17 loss...
NFL
The Associated Press

Broncos back in last place after another meltdown vs Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — With the AFC West lead ao tantalizingly in reach, the Denver Broncos fumbled, bumbled and stumbled their way to another loss against Kansas City, plunging to their familiar whereabouts in the division’s cellar instead. As usual, coach Vic Fangio’s defense was exceptional against Patrick Mahomes and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Rosemont#Ap
The Associated Press

New York Liberty parts ways with coach Walt Hopkins

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty and coach Walt Hopkins parted ways Monday, less than two years after he was hired. “We thank Walt for his spirit & commitment over the last two seasons, in which the team developed 3 WNBA All-Rookie Team members & Rookie of the Year,” the team tweeted.
NBA
The Associated Press

Chiefs offense bogging down when it deviates from script

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the end zone so regularly on their opening offensive possession this season that their opponents might as well stop wasting time and just give them the seven points. The rest of the game is another matter. Once the Chiefs...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

673K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy