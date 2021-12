With the holidays in full swing, package deliveries to your front door are probably going to be a common occurrence as we continue to move deeper into the holiday season. That’s why you’ll want to use an effective video doorbell camera, not only to check if your online purchases were properly delivered on time, but also to protect your home from would-be porch pirates. It’s a nagging problem to deal with, but Ring has a few of its video doorbells to help you out. Best of the best Ring video doorbells are discounted nicely for Cyber Monday. You won’t have to...

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO