Recently, Qualcomm has hinted about the smartphones getting a speed boost with the Snapdragon 888+ processor. The advanced smart processor launched earlier this year in smartphones such as Galaxy S21 has a supercharging chipset to back up a robust CPU. Qualcomm successfully increased the device's clock speed to 3GHz with the 888 version. It also has increased its module's AI to a remarkable level of 20%. The improvement is likely to benefit online media by better streaming video and games, immersing the user in a new world of visual experience. The company also confessed that its makers are in charge to develop 130 designs of 888 and 888+ Snapdragon varieties. The third quarter will experience an influx of more devices with 888+.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO