Abortion Rights are Effectively Moot for Millions of Americans | Opinion

By Bridget Kelly
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Being denied an abortion or unable to access abortion care has long-term consequences for health and economic...

Comments / 27

june silverman b
4d ago

Hail Mary, full of Grace, the LORD is with thee. Blessed art thou amongst women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death. Amen.

Reply(3)
4
Bart Jackson
4d ago

Murder is not a right. Reproductive rights mean you choose birth control or abstain from sex.

Reply(13)
5
Newsweek

