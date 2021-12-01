ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Toys 'R' Us opening 2-story US flagship store

WXIA 11 Alive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — Editor's note: The video above is from February 2021 when Toys "R" Us closed two pop-up stores. Toys "R" Us is making a brick-and-mortar comeback with a new two-story flagship store. WHP Global, the parent company of Toys "R" Us, said the 20,000 square foot store would...

www.11alive.com

theridgewoodblog.net

Toys “R” Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017

East Rutherford NJ, Toys R Us is back , the retail franchise, which closed in 2018, is reopening in New Jersey , likely at some point in December, ahead of the holidays . Toys “R” Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and shut its doors throughout the country in 2018 but collaborated with department store Macy’s to continue sales.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Best Life

This Iconic Department Store Is Closing 60 Stores, Starting in January

From gyms to clothing stores, countless businesses were forced to close up shop in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. But while progress has been made toward containing the virus, store closures continue. Walgreens closed several locations last month and CVS announced in November that it would be shuttering nearly 900 locations over the next three years. And now, one iconic department store has announced that it is closing several locations next month, with 60 total closures coming soon. Read on to find out which popular retailer is downsizing.
audacy.com

Toys R Us making a mall comeback

Jeffrey the Giraffe has a new lease on life. Toys“R”Us' new parent company has announced it's putting up an actual storefront in a mall again. According to USA Today, this is the first time since 2018 that Toys“R”Us has had its own permanent brick-and-mortar store. The company did open two pop-up stores back in 2019 based in Houston and New Jersey which closed earlier this year.
State
Washington State
Forbes

Toys Story 3: Will The Latest Toys ‘R’ Us Sequel Succeed?

Sequels and remakes are the stuff of Hollywood and even sometimes are successful but when it comes to retailing, it’s usually a very different story. Retail brands that are resurrected, resuscitated or otherwise brought back to life after being pronounced dead are a relatively rare occurrence and even if they continue, it’s often on life support.
ComicBook

Toys R Us Is Returning Again, This Time With Ice Cream and a 2-Story Slide

Toys R Us is set to open a store with a two-story slide and an ice cream parlor inside the store. The new location will be in New Jersey at the Americian Dream mall. For people looking to make the trek for Christmas, you're in luck as the space will be open to the public in mid-December. Toys R Us is no stranger to comeback attempts. Back in 2017, the company filed for bankruptcy and was forced to close all its U.S. stores. However, this wasn't the end of the iconic brand. Numerous pop-up shops have been unveiled in recent years. Overseas, consumers have seen big physical spaces for a Toys R Us appear as well. With Millenials getting older, it would only make sense to ride the nostalgia wave like most other sectors are. However, for many of the executives at the company, the allure of their product kind of speaks for itself. Check out what that they had to say with USA Today.
pymnts

Today in Retail: Walmart Rents Pop-Up Space Near Ports; Toys R Us Opening New Jersey Store

In today’s top retail news, Walmart is renting a pop-up yard near California ports to combat supply chain issues, while retailers are upping their in-store game in an effort to lure holiday shoppers. Also, Toys R Us is planning to open a store in New Jersey within the next few weeks, and PYMNTS’ Black Friday survey shows that use of buy now, pay later (BNPL) services is picking up.
pymnts.com

Toys R Us Opening American Dream Mall Store Before Christmas

Toys R Us announced on Wednesday (Dec. 1) that it’s opening a flagship store with a two-story slide, ice cream parlor and more than 10,000 toys in New Jersey’s American Dream mall in mid-December, news that could make kids in the Garden State especially excited as the holiday shopping season wraps up.
WWD

Toys ‘R’ Us Coming to American Dream

Click here to read the full article. Toys “R” Us will open a two-level, 20,000-square-foot store in American Dream, the mega entertainment and retail complex in East Rutherford, N.J. This will be the only Toys “R” Us freestanding store in the U.S., though it’s possible other stand-alone stores will open in the U.S.More from WWDTAG Heuer Party In Miami Celebrating Jimmy Butler35th Annual Footwear News Achievement AwardsA Look Back at the Career of Adolfo Sardina Aside from the opening in American Dream, the focus at Toys “R” Us is rolling out shops inside more than 400 Macy’s locations around the country in...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
WYTV.com

Former Toys R Us building in Boardman sold

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Platz Realty Group announced on Wednesday that the former Toys R Us building in Boardman has been sold. A Platz official would not say who bought the building, only that it’s a national tool company the Boardman area will be excited about. In August, we reported...
BOARDMAN, OH
businessjournaldaily.com

Boardman Toys R Us Sold, Will Be Two Storefronts

BOARDMAN, Ohio — The former Toys R Us building off U.S. Route 224 was sold for $2 million to a developer for a national retailer, who will soon renovate the building into two storefronts. The sale of the building located at 317 Boardman Poland Road closed Nov. 23, says Bill...
BOARDMAN, OH
honknews.com

Toys R Us Black Friday Sale 2021- Grab Black Friday Toys R Us Offers, Discount

Parents are excited and waiting for the Toys R Us Black Friday Sale. They want to buy all their child’s favorite toys for a good price. If you want a better bargain than Walmart or Target, we recommend you change now before it is too late! You will have to wait less time in line and there won’t be fights breaking out during the holiday shopping season because of disappointing news released by Toys R Us.
105.5 The Wolf

Heartbreaking Tour of Poughkeepsie Toys ‘R’ Us Final Days

We look back on the final days of the Hudson Valley's most beloved toy store as it closes forever. It's hard to believe that it's been three years since Toys 'R' Us closed for good. The legendary toy store was a huge part of childhood for so many Hudson Valley residents. After amassing $5 billion in debt, the toy store chain found it difficult to compete with online retailers and was forced to file for bankruptcy.
