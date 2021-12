Samsung has opened the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta program for the Galaxy S10 series. A Beta Operations Manager on the company’s official community forums in South Korea has confirmed (via) that it’s now enrolling Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ users for beta testing the latest iteration of its custom Android skin. The program should also go live for users in the US and other countries soon. Interested users can look out for a banner about One UI 4.0 beta in the Samsung Members app. Note that you’ll require to log in with a Samsung account to enroll in the program.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO