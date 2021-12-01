Celtic Predicted XI vs Hearts: One big return to starting XI

Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Sunday for a game that is very much all about the pride of both teams. Chelsea would want to show the world that they are also capable of dispatching a Manchester United side that other teams have beaten easily. Manchester United would want to show a decent resolve against the league leaders, having just kept their first clean sheet in what, 700 games? Probably more. Manchester United is under the temporary leadership of Michael Carrick, and the players in red would want to show the former player that they are willing to fight for the shirt, if nothing else. Chelsea has a lot of players back from injury, though the team is beginning to find some chemistry with players already fit, so who does Tuchel give the go ahead?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO