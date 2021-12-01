ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas man used Facebook messenger to solicit 13-year-old girl

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1Hva_0dBaEVDW00

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth man received a prison sentence for almost as long as he’s been alive.

A judge sentenced 19-year-old Jake Thompson to 18 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a 13-year-old girl.

Prosecutors said Thompson used Facebook messenger to contact the teenager in October 2020. Court records show he then asked her to perform explicit sexual acts. The victim’s adult sister contacted the police about the crime. Investigators were able to recover the messages and show the crime took place.

Thompson is accused of committing the crime when he was already out on bond for allegedly trying to flee from officers in Greenwood, Kansas. The 18-year sentence will run consecutively to the sentence received from the Greenwood case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

Apparent standoff ends in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are extra police officers near Harry and Broadway in south Wichita Monday as police monitored a situation that ended early in the afternoon. A KSN photojournalist on the scene says that the officers were keeping a close eye on a moving truck parked in a parking lot at Broadway and […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Leavenworth, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Leavenworth, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Nevada man accused of assaulting officers at US Capitol riot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 34-year-old Nevada man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting law officers with what prosecutors say appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail. A U.S. magistrate in Reno ordered Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca to remain jailed […]
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Thompson
KSN News

Tanker overturns southwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of an overturned tanker truck southwest of Wichita. The truck overturned around 11 a.m. Friday in the 6600 block of South Ridge Road, also known as 71st Street West. The driver is not injured. Fire crews say the only thing leaking from the tanker truck […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Messenger#Ksn Tv
KSN News

KSN News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy