Economy

Investing in China to Dodge Omicron Impacts

By Karrie Gordon
etftrends.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe introduction of a new COVID variant that is already confirmed in over 20 countries has seen border closures and travel bans thrown into place as governments race to try and contain and protect. In China, where the border has been closed essentially since the beginning of the pandemic last year,...

Omicron May Not Be as Severe After All: Investing Amidst Uncertainty

It may be too early to draw any kind of definitive conclusions regarding the severity of Omicron, but initial findings seem to be “encouraging” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s Chief Medical Advisor, reports CNBC. Early reporting and data from South Africa seems to indicate that Omicron might...
Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
Experts fear that China is eyeing control of TSMC with a Taiwan takeover

What is the one company that could throw the world into disarray if it were to lose its independence and end up a pawn in the current geopolitical chess match? No, it is not Apple although it is a company that counts Apple as its number one client. That last clue might have given it away.
Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Some of China's major property developers are planning to issue asset-backed securities in the near term, a further sign that regulators are marginally broadening financial channels for developers amid Evergrande's debt crisis. China Evergrande (3333.HK), wrestling with debts of more than $300 billion, said on...
US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. athletes will continue to compete and will “have our […]
The Red Curtain - China Cuts Itself Off From The World

For personal reasons Ireland is one of my touchstones when trying to understand the ways in which the world is changing, and more generally it is an interesting laboratory to witness the effects of the rise and fall of globalization on a small open economy. Globalization has markedly changed Ireland...
To Deter China, Invest in Non-Strategic Nuclear Weapons

Escalation. It’s Indiana Jones pulling out a revolver in response to the whirling blades of the Arabian fighter. It’s also Russia or China employing ultra-low-yield theater nuclear weapons in conflict to stun the United States and our allies into submission to achieve ambitious strategic goals. Escalation is funny in a movie but deadly serious in real life.
Consumer Group Warns Governors About BlackRock Retirement Funds Relying On Chinese Companies

A consumer group has sent letters to multiple governors warning them about their states’ pension funds relying on an investment corporation with strong ties to China. Consumer’s Research distributed a report to the top 10 states whose pension funds are invested in BlackRock, a multinational money management firm. It is the first foreign-owned company to receive a license to operate in China’s $3.5 trillion mutual fund industry, Forbes reported.
China Evergrande gets US$260m demand, warns of non-payment

BENGALURU (Dec 3): China Evergrande has got a demand under a US$260 million guarantee obligation, the company said on Friday, adding it may be unable to repay due to a liquidity crisis that has gripped China's property sector. Repayment dates under certain other agreements may be pulled forward if it...
Digitalization in China Will Drive Semiconductor Development

The pandemic has caused a vast number of unanticipated difficulties, from supply chain issues to furthering a shortage in semiconductor chips globally. While these challenges have been felt everywhere, China, with its rapid electric vehicle (EV) growth and its burgeoning 5G industry, has been heavily impacted by the chip shortage and now is prioritizing creating its own chips.
Asia Could Be Awesome for Investors Seeking Quality

Investors, regardless of where they live, frequently display home country bias. That’s true of U.S. investors, but for those seeking quality stocks with durable dividends, it can pay to look beyond the confines of U.S. borders. Enter the Guinness Atkinson SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder (ADIV), which is one of...
