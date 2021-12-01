ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

NTSB Tells Subway, Rail Systems Nationwide to Inspect for Wheel Defects After Derailment

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A preliminary report about an October 12 train derailment in Washington, D.C., attributed the incident to a flaw "not easily identifiable" in visual...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Washington Subway System to Continue Reduced Service Through Dec. 31

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Washington, DC, subway system said on Monday it expects to continue reduced rail service through at least Dec. 31 after a derailment in mid-October. On Oct. 17, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission ordered the system to remove about 60% of Metro's rail cars indefinitely. The Washington subway system that serves the U.S. capital and parts of Virginia and Maryland said on Monday there is still no timeline to return 7000-series cars to service but added that "incremental service improvements will be made" as it receives parts for older 6000-series rail cars that can be returned to use.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WTOP

NTSB report: Metro operator thought derailment was stuck brake

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) that warns subway systems and commuter railroads nationwide about a wheelset problem also includes more details on how events unfolded following Metro’s Oct. 12 derailment. After the Blue Line train came to rest between the Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations,...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Systems#Rail Cars#Subway#Rail Systems Nationwide#The Associated Press#Ap#Metro
The Independent

Flight 587: The deadly plane crash that shook the nation

Twenty years ago - and just two months and a day after the traumatic events of 9/11 - another tragic plane crash sent shockwaves through a still on-edge New York City.American Airlines Flight 587, a regular direct flight from John F Kennedy International Airport to Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, went down shortly after takeoff, smashing into the Queens neighbourhood of Belle Harbour on the Rockaway Peninsula.All 251 passengers on board were killed, 90 per cent of them Dominicans heading home to visit family, as were all nine crew members and five...
ACCIDENTS
KVIA ABC-7

Sickened passengers taken off plane in stretchers after emergency landing at El Paso Int’l Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters initiated a triage and hazmat response after a plane made an emergency landing at El Paso International Airport with numerous passengers reported to be nauseous after being overcome by something unknown. The Frontier Airlines flight, containing over 200 passengers, landed about 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening and went to The post Sickened passengers taken off plane in stretchers after emergency landing at El Paso Int’l Airport appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
theaviationgeekclub.com

The F-105 Vice Wing Commander that was court-martialed for having protected one of its pilots that erroneously strafed a Russian ship while attacking NVA AAA

As 388th TFW Vice Commander Col Jack Broughton put it, ‘I had been shot down by our own people’. To avoid the possible entrance of Chinese or Soviet forces into the Vietnam War, Washington tightly controlled these bombing operations. Limitations imposed included no bombing in the “sanctuaries” around Hanoi (the capital of North Vietnam), Haiphong (North Vietnam’s main port), and a buffer zone along the Chinese border. Moreover, many types of targets remained off limits early in the campaign, including enemy airfields, surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites and petroleum facilities.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
klkntv.com

Train crew sent to hospital after derailment in Iowa

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa (KLKN) – An empty coal train derailed Friday morning after striking the rear of a mixed freight train near Pacific Junction, Iowa. BNSF confirmed the derailment of 16 total cars around 7 a.m. on Friday. The crew from the empty coal train were taken to a hospital for evaluation.
IOWA STATE
travelawaits.com

FAA Has A Warning For Anyone Decorating Their Home For The Holidays

Holiday laser-light displays have become increasingly popular in recent years. While the displays certainly help create some holiday cheer, they also can create a serious hazard if they are not positioned properly. You might not put your eye out with that thing, but the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notes that...
FAA
CBS LA

4 Freeways In Calif. Rank Among Deadliest Nationwide

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California ranks among having some of the deadliest freeways in the United States, according to an insurance comparison website. The Zebra reports that it analyzed data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to assess the most-at-risk roads based on the number of deaths in vehicle crashes. Interstate 5, which runs through several major California cities including Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego, ranked No. 3 out of the 10 “most dangerous roads in the U.S The Zebra found that California contains portions of four of the deadliest U.S. interstates, spanning from Northern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Insurance Journal

50 Years Late, Miami Courthouse Gets Inspected after Condo Collapse

The historic courthouse in downtown Miami is set to reopen after an engineering inspection that was spurred by the collapse of a nearby beachfront condominium. The 27-story Dade County Courthouse, built in 1928, never completed its required 40-year safety recertification until recent months. It was closed in July amid widespread safety concerns about older buildings after the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, which killed 98 people.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
650K+
Followers
72K+
Post
687M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy