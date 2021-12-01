NTSB Tells Subway, Rail Systems Nationwide to Inspect for Wheel Defects After Derailment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Washington, DC, subway system said on Monday it expects to continue reduced rail service through at least Dec. 31 after a derailment in mid-October. On Oct. 17, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission ordered the system to remove about 60% of Metro's rail cars indefinitely. The Washington subway system that serves the U.S. capital and parts of Virginia and Maryland said on Monday there is still no timeline to return 7000-series cars to service but added that "incremental service improvements will be made" as it receives parts for older 6000-series rail cars that can be returned to use.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 DAYS AGO