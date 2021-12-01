ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Man's Viral Video About 'How to Spot a Good Baguette' Divides Internet

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"[O]ne of the most obvious ways to spot a good baguette is to look for a flat back vs. a dotted back," the TikToker...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baguette#Viral Video#Internet#Food Drink#Frenchman#Encore French Lessons#Spoon University#Tiktoker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox News

McRib cooking process shocks McDonald's fans in viral video

There’s an old saying "never see how the sausage gets made." The same can be said about the McRib. A video on TikTok showing the process that McDonald’s workers go through to make the seasonal sandwich has gone viral. As is the case with a lot of fast food items, it looks much more appetizing after it’s been prepared.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

The Kid Who Went Viral in the Viral "Where We Bout to Eat At" Video Has Died

Viral videos can often be relatively straightforward, even if that makes them no less hilarious. In one legendary example, a young boy asks "Where we 'bout to eat at?" The internet loved that brief clip, and the person on camera, Antwain "Big TJ" Fowler eventually earned a massive social media following as a result. Now, TJ is in the news again, and many want to know what happened to him.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

TikTok creeped out by viral video of moving fried chicken

TikTok users have been well and truly creeped out by a video that appears to show moving fried chicken that’s going viral on the platform, and it turns out that it’s actually some very realistic-looking art. These days, short-form video platform TikTok is the perfect place to find all kinds...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Albany Herald

Woman's Facebook post about burnt pie goes viral

As many return to the grind of work after the Thanksgiving holiday, there is comic relief to be found in the form of a Facebook post that has gone viral. Susan Weiss submitted a post to Marie Callender's page complaining about the state of her Thanksgiving dessert. Marie Callender's response displayed professional and courteous customer service. Other posters were not so kind. See the original post here: https://www.facebook.com/578869318803194/posts/4746714772018607/
INTERNET
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
650K+
Followers
72K+
Post
687M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy