Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There are certain celebs out there who have single-handedly changed the beauty industry. Kylie Jenner launched her Lip Kits, kicking off a cultural obsession with attaining the perfect pout. Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna has created an empowering and inclusive makeup line that appeals to all skin tones. And when it comes to eyebrows, there’s one star who put volume on the map: Brooke Shields. The actress embraced her bushy brows back in the ‘80s, inspiring others to go for a fuller look as well. And today, thick brows are still in.

MAKEUP ・ 13 DAYS AGO