Heat's Jimmy Butler: Out Wednesday

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
The Minnesota Timberwolves faced the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, upsetting one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference 113-101. They were fearless against the 2020 NBA finalists, just like Anthony Edwards was when Jimmy Butler tried to intimidate him. In the third quarter of the game, Ant-Man was...
Jimmy Butler has gone from an underdog in the NBA to one of its most respected players. Few people expected Butler to have the success that he did in the NBA when he first entered. And if we look back at his life, Butler did not have an easy road to the NBA.
Things got testy on Wednesday as the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Miami Heat in what turned out to be a high-octane matchup between the two teams. At one point, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards got into it with Jimmy Butler and the pair had to be separated after a bit of a confrontation.
Anthony Edwards and Jimmy Butler starred in a curious moment during the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-101 on Wednesday night. After getting whistled for traveling, Edwards kept the ball in his arms. Butler snatched it and the sophomore shooting guard shoved the Heat's player. Jimmy didn't like that and stared down at...
Jimmy Butler didn’t always love the Miami Heat. In fact, back in 2013, he made a comment about how he’d never put on a Heat jersey. He made the remark during his time with the Chicago Bulls. Today, however, he finds himself competing for a title with the Heat. He...
There are times in an NBA game where the whole arena erupts into chants. Chants serve two purposes: they are either supposed to help the home team, or make life harder for the opposing team. During the recent Miami Heat-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup, the Minnesota home crowd started to yell "Rachel...
The Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the NBA through the first quarter of the regular season. At 13-7, they’re currently tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. But with the way the Heat reacted to where they are through 20 games, it’s clear...
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo praised teammate Khris Middleton’s dunking ability by noting a dunk he made six years ago on Jimmy Butler. “The best dunk that Khris has ever made was on Jimmy Butler,” Antetokounmpo said. After someone indicated that it had been a while since that took place,...
Miami Heat (11-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-12, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jimmy Butler leads Miami into a matchup against Detroit. He currently ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.1 points per game. The Pistons have gone 3-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Tyler Herro scored 26 points and the short-handed Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-90 on Monday night. Miami played without Jimmy Butler (sprained right ankle) and Bam Adebayo (bruised left knee). Butler, who averages 23.6 points per game, missed his third straight. “Tonight, with...
Players of the Miami Heat expressed their frustration after Saturday’s loss against the Washington Wizards. Brady Hawk, of 5ReasonsSports, spoke to Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro after the game. Jimmy Butler had this to say,. “I just think everybody gotta grow up a little bit and realize if we[Heat] wanna...
Saturday night was a night full of reunions. A duel between two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference ended up with a close Miami Heat 107-104 win over Manchester United. While DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry reunited, embracing each other on the court, Jimmy Butler returned to the...
The Minnesota Timberwolves have won five games in a row and sophomore wing Anthony Edwards deserves a ton of credit for that. He has been playing great basketball as the Wolves attempt to make a push for the playoffs this year. Edwards has been lights out for the last five...
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is starting in Monday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Martin will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out on Monday night with a tailbone injury. In a middling matchup against a Denver unit ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Martin to score 22.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
HOUSTON — There’s a lot of skill developing at the Houston International Table Tennis Academy, but for a lesson in perseverance, look no further than Jimmy Butler, an exercise more than two decades in the making. It starts with his signature shot, which earned its own nickname: "The Butler Backhand."
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been around the league long enough to have witnessed some unforgettable moments. The former back-to-back MVP recently talked about one of his favorite dunks of all-time and unfortunately for him, Miami Heat talisman Jimmy Butler was on the wrong end of it. Giannis relived...
The Miami Heat's four-game winning streak ended Saturday due to a late-game collapse against the Washington Wizards. For Jimmy Butler, the result served as a much-needed wake-up call for a group flirting with complacency. "I think when everybody's giving you all this praise all the time, you think you deserve...
Comments / 0