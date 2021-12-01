ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Out Wednesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Butler (tailbone) is out Wednesday against the Cavaliers. Butler is out...

www.cbssports.com

firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Anthony Edwards Reveals Why He Shoved Jimmy Butler: “I Just Don’t Like When People Yank The Ball Out Of My Hands. It’s Not That Serious. The Ball Gonna Get To The Ref.”

Anthony Edwards and Jimmy Butler starred in a curious moment during the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-101 on Wednesday night. After getting whistled for traveling, Edwards kept the ball in his arms. Butler snatched it and the sophomore shooting guard shoved the Heat's player. Jimmy didn't like that and stared down at...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Timberwolves Fans Chanted "Rachel Nichols" At Jimmy Butler To Heckle Him

There are times in an NBA game where the whole arena erupts into chants. Chants serve two purposes: they are either supposed to help the home team, or make life harder for the opposing team. During the recent Miami Heat-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup, the Minnesota home crowd started to yell "Rachel...
NBA
ESPN

Butler and the Heat take on the Pistons

Miami Heat (11-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-12, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jimmy Butler leads Miami into a matchup against Detroit. He currently ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.1 points per game. The Pistons have gone 3-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit...
NBA
South Florida Times

Butler out, short-handed Heat top Thunder 103-90

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Tyler Herro scored 26 points and the short-handed Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-90 on Monday night. Miami played without Jimmy Butler (sprained right ankle) and Bam Adebayo (bruised left knee). Butler, who averages 23.6 points per game, missed his third straight. “Tonight, with...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro drop truth bombs on Heat blowing late leads

Players of the Miami Heat expressed their frustration after Saturday’s loss against the Washington Wizards. Brady Hawk, of 5ReasonsSports, spoke to Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro after the game. Jimmy Butler had this to say,. “I just think everybody gotta grow up a little bit and realize if we[Heat] wanna...
NBA
Yardbarker

Jimmy Butler On Hating The Miami Heat While Playing With The Bulls: "I Knew I Was Going To End Up Here Way Back Then, So I Said It Then Just So I Could Make The Tabloids Think I Could Predict The Future."

Saturday night was a night full of reunions. A duel between two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference ended up with a close Miami Heat 107-104 win over Manchester United. While DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry reunited, embracing each other on the court, Jimmy Butler returned to the...
NBA
FanSided

NBA Rumors: Anthony Edwards calls out Jimmy Butler postgame

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won five games in a row and sophomore wing Anthony Edwards deserves a ton of credit for that. He has been playing great basketball as the Wolves attempt to make a push for the playoffs this year. Edwards has been lights out for the last five...
NBA
numberfire.com

Miami's Caleb Martin starting for Jimmy Butler (tailbone) on Monday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is starting in Monday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Martin will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out on Monday night with a tailbone injury. In a middling matchup against a Denver unit ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Martin to score 22.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
NBA
KHOU

Jimmy Butler's remarkable table tennis return

HOUSTON — There’s a lot of skill developing at the Houston International Table Tennis Academy, but for a lesson in perseverance, look no further than Jimmy Butler, an exercise more than two decades in the making. It starts with his signature shot, which earned its own nickname: "The Butler Backhand."
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Butler challenges Heat 'to grow up a little bit' after Wizards collapse

The Miami Heat's four-game winning streak ended Saturday due to a late-game collapse against the Washington Wizards. For Jimmy Butler, the result served as a much-needed wake-up call for a group flirting with complacency. "I think when everybody's giving you all this praise all the time, you think you deserve...
NBA

