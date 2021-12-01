Elliot Page Shares New Shirtless Photo

Elliot Page has once again BROKEN the internet with his insanely amazing Instagram post. The actor posted a mirror selfie thirst-trap (hey, we call it like we see it) with the effortlessly casual caption, "Oh good my new phone works." The Umbrella Academy star's confident mirror selfie is a testament to the self love everyone should strive for in their lives. The actor was faced with the emotionally difficult task of transitioning while in the public eye: going on an important journey of self-discovery while subject to the unsolicited opinions of the public. Page, however, has gone from actor to inspiration. His confidence and self-love shines through his Instagram, showing the world the amazing power of loving yourself.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO