Elliot Page Shares New Shirtless Photo

By Thomas Galindo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Elliot Page announced he was transgender a year ago today (Dec. 1, 2020), he has received an overwhelming amount of support from his peers in the entertainment industry. So much so, that he issued a thank you Instagram post to his supporters a few weeks later: "From the...

Elliot Page posts impressive six pack on Instagram

The actor, who uses the pronouns his/they, posted a shirtless selfie Sunday showing off a burgeoning six pack. "Oh good my new phone works," the caption reads. Last year the "Juno" star shared that they are transgender and identify as non-binary. "Non-binary" is a term used to describe a person...
STOP SCROLLING! Elliot Page Posts Jaw-Dropping Thirst Trap on Instagram!

Elliot Page has once again BROKEN the internet with his insanely amazing Instagram post. The actor posted a mirror selfie thirst-trap (hey, we call it like we see it) with the effortlessly casual caption, "Oh good my new phone works." The Umbrella Academy star's confident mirror selfie is a testament to the self love everyone should strive for in their lives. The actor was faced with the emotionally difficult task of transitioning while in the public eye: going on an important journey of self-discovery while subject to the unsolicited opinions of the public. Page, however, has gone from actor to inspiration. His confidence and self-love shines through his Instagram, showing the world the amazing power of loving yourself.
Fans are loving Elliot Page's latest selfie: 'You're embodying your confidence'

Elliot Page is taking a moment to show off on Instagram. Page, who underwent gender-affirming surgery before publicly coming out last year, shared a shirtless mirror selfie on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 28. He posed in a pair of simple black sweatpants, donning a simple chain that hung above his chest while snapping the mirror selfie.
Celebrity Gossip: Elliot Page, Keira Knightly, John Travolta + More!

ELLIOT PAGE SHOWS OFF SIX PACK: Elliot Page showed off his six-pack in a new topless Instagram selfie Sunday (Nov. 28th). The 34-year-old Umbrella Academy actor captioned the thirst trap with, “Oh good, my new phone works.” Also on display were Page’s scars from his top surgery early this year. The transgender star told Oprah Winfrey in April that having his breast tissue removed allowed him to “feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time”.
Foolio Shares His New Project "Confidential Thoughts"

It's been a particularly busy year for Foolio. The rapper has dished out plenty of new heat in the past few months in anticipation of his next studio album. On Friday, he delivered Confidential Thoughts in its entirety. The project includes 12 songs in total with appearances from SpotemGottem, BlueFace, and Hotboii. It marks his first body of work since 2020's Love Me Like I'm Dead.
Trolls Tease Leonardo DiCaprio About Notoriously Young Girlfriends Following New Interview

If you were to carefully inspect Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history, you’d quickly notice one thing – he’s never dated a woman over the age of 25. Over the years, the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape star has been linked to names like Gisele Bundchen, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, and Camila Morrone, but only during the years that they’re in their so-called “prime.”
Elizabeth Hurley's joy at son Damian revealed in latest photo - and fans react

Elizabeth Hurley has revealed her joy after finally reuniting with her son Damian, who has returned home from a sun-soaked holiday in a mystery location. Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the 19-year-old uploaded a snap of himself in his winter knits as he posed on a swing at his countryside house. He simply added a freezing-cold emoji, which promoted a sweet response from his mum. "Baby's home [heart emojis]," she remarked.
Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
Noname Cancels Her Upcoming Album "Factory Baby"

Chicago wordsmith and activist Noname sidelined her music career as of late to focus on efforts she felt were more worthwhile. Whether that be her book club which donates free reading materials to incarcerated Black people, or just community-based aid in general, Noname's activism and empathy have been of the utmost importance to her.
Khloe Kardashian Speaks Loudly In Recent Post

Khloe Kardashian is back to it once again. Amid a sea of Instagram Stories, she threw in one cryptic quote for good measure. TV Shows Ace previously reported about her first response to Tristan Thompson’s baby drama. As fans know, the reality star loves to share cryptic messages on social media.
Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
Zendaya & Tom Holland Reunite For Dinner Date In Paris After Confirming Romance

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-stars stepped out for a romantic evening in Paris, as the couple got dinner together. Nothing more romantic than a dinner in Paris! Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted going on a dinner date together at France’s Le Giraffe restaurant on Sunday November 28. It’s one of the couple’s first public outings, after the 25-year-old actor finally opened up about their relationship in a brand new interview with GQ on November 17. The pair looked dapper and ready for a night on the town.
