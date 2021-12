After another difficult season for the Orioles, there are still many reasons to be thankful. A year ago, Trey Mancini was merely attempting to get himself into shape after missing the entire 2020 season because of colon cancer surgery and five months of chemotherapy. Twelve months later, Mancini played 147 games, more than anyone but centerfielder Cedric Mullins, and while his statistics weren’t the best of his career, he served as an inspiration to fans who have had friends and family stricken with cancer.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO