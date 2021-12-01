ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

LAFC picks up short contract option on Carlos Vela

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Los Angeles FC has picked up its short-term contract option on former MLS Most Valuable Player Carlos Vela. Vela's option extends to next summer. LAFC said it also exercised its options on forward Danny Musovski and midfielder Eduard...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
angelsonparade.com

LAFC season wrap-up: 2021 AoP Awards

As we close the book on 2021, and before we look forward to the 2022 campaign, we here at Angels on Parade want your help in helping shine a spotlight on the players you think provided an extra bit of excitement throughout the season. Earlier today, MLS announced the home...
MLS
Los Angeles Sports Nation

LAFC’s Rebuild Begins

Bob Bradley’s tenure with LAFC has come to an end. With LAFC and the former coach mutually agreeing to go separate ways. Bradley leaves LAFC after a four year tenure where he led the Black and Gold to a 58-34-32 record, and a total of 206 points for LAFC. Bob Bradley will now be in charge of Toronto FC, as he has come to agreement with the club tombe their new head coach and sporting director. We wish Bob Braley the best of luck in his new chapter and thank him for his professionalism with LAFC. After losing at home in the western conference final in 2019 and in other big games LAFC needed to win, it was clear it was time to move on. The question now is, who will lead LAFC now.
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC exercise 2022 contract options on seven players

Houston Dynamo FC exercised contract options for seven players following the 2021 MLS regular season, the Club announced today. The Dynamo have an additional 17 players under contract and enter the offseason with 24 players under contract. Houston exercised 2022 contract options on midfielder Darwin Cerén, forward Griffin Dorsey, defender...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Vela
Person
Eduard Atuesta
Person
Bob Bradley
Pioneer Press

Loons pick up options on Wil Trapp and Romain Metanire, decline on Brent Kallman, others

Minnesota United announced Wednesday it picked up 2022 contract options on two starters — midfielder Wil Trapp and defender Romain Metanire. The Loons declined the options on two contributing players, Jan Gregus and Brent Kallman, while two veterans head for free agency, Ozzie Alonso and Ethan Finlay. The departure of...
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: LAFC interviewing Juan Carlos Osorio

OL Reign’s Bethany Balcer on her unusual route to the NWSL, learning from Megan Rapinoe and plans to breakthrough with the USWNT. All of US: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Show. USWNT forward Bethany Balcer earned her first cap this week after a meteoric rise from a small college in Michigan. From obscurity to the USWNT: Rising star Balcer continuing to beat the odds | Goal.com.
PREMIER LEAGUE
True Blue LA

Dodgers have several contract options in 2023

Chris Taylor’s return and the MLB lockout moved to the front of the news cycle on Wednesday, but circling back to another Dodgers transaction this week reveals a growing trend. Daniel Hudson’s one-year contract with the Dodgers guarantees him $7 million, and that’s how he will be counted for 2022...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafc#Real Sociedad#Mexican
expressnews.com

Astros reliever Héctor Neris has 2024 option in new contract

New Astros reliever Héctor Neris also has an $8.5 million club option for 2024 as part of the two-year guaranteed contract he signed Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the deal said. Neris’ deal will pay him an $8 million base salary in 2022 and 2023. His 2024 club option...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Leipzig coach Marsch and goalkeeper positive for coronavirus

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig will be without American coach Jesse Marsch and first-choice goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi for Wednesday's Champions League game at Brugge after they contracted the coronavirus. Marsch was in isolation after testing positive, adding he was fully vaccinated. Assistant coach Marco Kurth was also out because he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Game Haus

Braves pick up option on manager Brian Snitker

The Atlanta Braves have exercised their 2024 option on manager Brian Snitker. He will now continue to manage the Braves until at least 2024, barring a firing, after winning the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros. The Atlanta Braves’ Twitter account announced the news on Tuesday. Snitker, 66-years-old, has...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers Rumors: Daniel Hudson Contract Includes Team Option For 2023 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason with a question marks in their bullpen as Kenley Jansen and Corey Knebel were among the notable players to reach free agency. Joe Kelly later joined the group after his $12 million team option for the 2022 season was declined in favor of a $4 million buyout. Knebel has since signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, while Jansen and Kelly remain on the open market.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Union List 11 Players In Health And Safety Protocols Before Eastern Conference Final Against New York City FC

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union have run into some bad luck ahead of their matchup in the Eastern Conference Final against New York City FC on Sunday. The Union listed 11 players out due to health and safety protocols in Major League Soccer’s Game Guide on Saturday.  The players ruled out are listed below: Alejandro Bedoya Andre Blake Joe Bendik Corey Burke Jack Elliot Ilsinho Alvas Powell Sergio Santos Quinn Sullivan Kai Wagner Players can be placed in health and safety protocols for the following reasons:  Quarantine due to participating in high-risk behavior. Quarantine related to being a high-risk close contact. Pending COVID-19 test result. A positive COVID-19 test or a confirmed case of COVID-19. Other Illness not related to COVID-19. ESPN reports that the game is going ahead as planned.
MLS
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Union Miss Out On Eastern Conference Championship Amid COVID Crisis

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A COVID crisis may have dashed the dreams of the Philadelphia Union fighting for an Eastern Conference Championship. Sunday’s game was the biggest in the franchise’s history. However, 11 key players were sidelined by the league’s health and safety protocols. “We’ll never know what we could have done tonight with a full group,” Head Coach Jim Curtin said after the loss. Philadelphia Union players, coaches and fans are only left to wonder after COVID health protocols sidelined 11 players, including their captain and goalie. Current health guidelines force players to quarantine if they have high-risk close contact, inclusive test...
MLS
AFP

Barca, Atletico in danger of Champions League exit

Xavi Hernandez faces his first critical test as Barcelona coach with the club at risk of failing to make the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in two decades. Europa League consolation All third-placed clubs will drop into the Europa League, but a revised format now sees them face the group runner-ups from the second-tier tournament in a play-off round before the last 16.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy