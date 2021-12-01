ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOUND: Police seek missing 19-year-old woman

By KTNV Staff
UPDATE 3 P.M.: Las Vegas police say Stevens was located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 19-year-old woman they consider endangered.

Authorities say Jasmine Stevens was last seen around 10 a.m. on Dec. 1 in the 2800 block of Burnham Avenue, near Sahara and Eastern avenues.

She was last seen wearing a pink hat, a red shirt and purple/grey jogging pants. She's described by police as being five feet tall and around 160 pounds.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information regarding JASMINE STEVENS and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.


