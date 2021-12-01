ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Die Hard and Turner & Hooch Star Reginald VelJohnson Talks Transporting Back to the '80s for Planters Ad

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReginald VelJohnson is known for an array of projects ranging from Die Hard and Family Matters to the original Turner & Hooch and its Disney+ reboot, and now you can catch him in a delightful music video called "A Nutty Christmas" for Planters. In honor of the new ad, which also...

comicbook.com

Popculture

Lisa Brown, 'Guiding Light' and 'As the World Turns' Actress, Dead at 67

Lisa Brown, a beloved soap opera star who appeared on both Guiding Light and As The World Turns, died on Nov. 24 after a brief illness. She was 67. The Kansas City, Missouri native was a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee and made her last appearances on Guiding Light in 2009, just before the long-running soap finished its run.
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
Person
Reginald Veljohnson
ComicBook

Will Ryan, The Land Before Time and Disney Voice Actor, Dies at 72

Veteran voice actor Will Ryan, perhaps best known for his work giving life to classic Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse Clubhouse's Willie the Giant, Peg-Leg Pete as well as the voice of Petrie in the beloved animated film The Land Before Time has died following a short battle with cancer. He was 72 years old. Ryan's November 19th death was confirmed by his talent agent Nery Lemus (via The Hollywood Reporter).
New York Post

Tommy Lane, star of ‘Shaft’ and ‘Live and Let Die,’ dead at 83

Veteran actor and stuntman Tommy Lane has died at the age of 83. Lane — who starred in 1971’s “Shaft” and 1973’s “Live and Let Die” — passed away Monday at Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale following a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The news was reported by his daughter Kamala, according to Variety.
NME

‘SNL’ actor and writer Peter Aykroyd dies aged 66

Peter Aykroyd, former Saturday Night Live cast member and writer, and brother of Dan Aykroyd, has died aged 66. His passing was announced during SNL (November 20), hosted by Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, which aired a clip from a short film starring the actor titled Java Junkie. His cause of death hasn’t been released.
TMZ.com

'The Young and the Restless' Star Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Soap actor Jerry Douglas, famous for his decades of work in "The Young and the Restless," has died ... TMZ has learned. Jerry died Tuesday after a brief illness ... according to his family. JD logged nearly 900 episodes on 'Young & Restless' dating back decades ... he was the...
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
CinemaBlend

Is Die Hard A Christmas Movie? Question Makes A Comeback This Holiday Season As OG Star Weighs In

There are a couple of signs that tell us it’s the holidays. The weather turns colder. Seasonal lights and decorations start appearing in our stores, and on our neighbor’s lawn. And Die Hard fans begin arguing about whether or not their beloved action classic is a Christmas movie, or not. The fun part is that over the past few years, Die Hard cast members have been weighing in on the debate, making it harder to take a side that’s not shared by OFFICIAL members of the Die Hard family. Are you going to tell Sgt. Al Powell that he’s wrong? I didn’t think so.
FanSided

Reginald VelJohnson talks holiday traditions and a little nutstalgia, interview

From one of the most infamous Christmas movies of all time to Family Matters, Reginald VelJohnson appreciates that some of the characters that he has portrayed are part of many people’s holiday traditions. For this holiday season, the successful actor has partnered with Planters to bring a little nutstalgia to the table. While not everyone can agree on every holiday tradition, there are always reasons to bring shellabrations to the table.
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Reginald VelJohnson Talks His Cut Scene and Wanting to Work with the Russo Brothers Again

Back when Avengers: Endgame was dominating the box office in 2019, Marvel Studios decided to re-release the movie in theaters with a previously cut scene. The scene in question featured Die Hard and Family Matters star, Reginald VelJohnson, arriving at the scene of a building on fire as the Hulk shows up to save the civilians. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with VelJohnson about his new Planters ad, "A Nutty Christmas." During the interview, we asked if he has any dream comic book movie roles, and he shared that he would love to work with Joe and Anthony Russo again.
BBC

Monster's Ball actor Coronji Calhoun Sr dies aged 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr, who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell in the Oscar-winning 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died at the age of 30. The actor's death, from congestive heart failure, was confirmed by his mother via a GoFundMe page that was set up to pay for his funeral. Berry and...
