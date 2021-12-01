Waukesha chef prepares fundraising dinner

The Justice Department on Monday filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging Texas Republicans' plan for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts based on new Census figures. The lawsuit alleges that the state’s new maps, in violation of the Voting Rights Act, “deny or abridge the rights of Latino and...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing t o protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. athletes will...
CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
U.S. dignitaries and military veterans are mourning former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, a World War II veteran and former Republican presidential candidate who served in Congress for 36 years. Dole, who had stage 4 lung cancer, died Sunday at age 98, according to his wife, Elizabeth. ___. “Bob was...
WASHINGTON — Former Sen. David Perdue is running for governor in Georgia, he announced Monday, setting up a primary showdown with Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. Perdue's announcement comes days after voting rights activist Stacey Abrams announced that she would run for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination in Georgia. In...
Medina Spirit, who failed a drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby this year, died during a workout Monday morning in California. The horse collapsed while training at Santa Anita, the horse’s trainer, Bob Baffert, confirmed. He said his "entire barn" was devastated by the a 3-year-old colt's death. "Medina...
CHICAGO (AP) — After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on him in downtown Chicago, the big question as the former “Empire” actor’s trial resumed Monday is whether he will tell his side of the story.
Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN. (CNN) — Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky...
Michigan school officials could still face charges following the tragic Oxford High School shooting last week that left four students dead and seven other people injured. "It’s possible, yes," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said on NBC’s "Today" show when asked if it was "possible that school officials could face charges."
Comments / 0