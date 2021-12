A Lake Wales Police officer and several citizens narrowly escaped serious injury Tuesday night when a distracted driver plowed into the rear of a patrol car. At approximately 8:57pm last night, Officer Jacob Raines stopped to assist a stranded motorist whose car was stuck in a ditch along Highway 27 south of Thompson Nursery Rd. Officer Raines was blocking part of the roadway with his emergency lights activated as he and others worked to get the vehicle out of the ditch.

