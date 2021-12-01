Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant was shot in the comforts of her Beverly Hills home early Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Netflix.

Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of Music Legend Clarence Avant, Shot and Killed In Home Robbery

According to the Beverly Hills Police, Avant was fatally shot and killed in the comforts of her mansion early Wednesday during what detectives suspect was a home invasion robbery. They received a call in about 2:33 in the morning regarding the incident. When the police arrived, they discovered a woman with a fatal gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived quickly and took the victim to the hospital but sadly, she died and was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspects got away before the police officers arrived. The intruders allegedly broke into the mansion and immediately shot Jacqueline. It was unclear if Clark was in any way injured as he was also in the house.

Tributes to Jacqueline Avant had already started pouring in by mid-morning. Celebrities such as Honey German extended their condolences through social media. Beverly Hills councilman also released a statement saying "The Avants' have been community members for decades. This is beyond shocking... The police will have every tool at their disposal and every resource to catch the scumbags who did this." Congresswoman Karen Bass was devastated and heartbroken regarding the news. Magic Johnson even tweeted about how she was senselessly murdered last night.

Nicole Avant, the couple's daughter, is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and produced "The Black Godfather," a popular 2019 Netflix documentary about her father. She gushed about how Jacqueline was her father's umbrella. She admired her parents for being married 52 years. Her mom was the epitome of 'love and passion and the importance of the arts and culture and entertainment, Her mom was the one who inspired her to appreciate literature film making, and storytelling. Jacqueline Avant was well-known for her humanitarian work, serving on the board of directors of UCLA's International Student Center and as president of the Watts Neighbors. Clarence Avant, who worked as a manager, producer, and mentor, is recognized for launching the careers of some of the most well-known Black musicians of all time, including Bill Withers. Lionel Richie also claimed that Clarence served as his teacher and master communicator. Clarence served as a 'bridge' from a time where there was almost no opportunity for the Afro-American community.

There has been no further report at the moment regarding the matter.