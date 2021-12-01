Seasonably cool start to weekend with warm up, some rain for Monday

Tonight, even with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies around temperatures will drop down to near or slightly below freezing. The night is looking to be mainly dry, but the thinking now is that most of the moisture with our next storm system will stay off to the south, with only some flurries and light rain showers moving into our region. Virtually all forecast models have backed off markedly today in terms of snowfall amounts, not that there was a lot, to begin with, but even less so today. So, kids don’t expect a snow day on Wednesday. If any snow sticks it would be on grassy surfaces and road surfaces will not need to be plowed. By Wednesday afternoon this system will be long gone, and cold high pressure will build in Wednesday night into Thursday. Low temperatures Wednesday night are forecast to fall into the low to mid-20s, with highs on Thursday in the 40s for much of the area. Thursday night, a southerly wind will bring low temperatures up from Wednesday night, still though only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Thursday sunshine makes a return, but quickly an unsettled weather pattern begins Friday and continues through the weekend. A strong cold front will slowly approach the region late Friday into Saturday and move through sometime Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Before that happens, temperatures on Saturday could reach into the mid-70s. Ahead of this front, there could be a few storms capable of producing damaging winds and the WDVM weather team will keep an eye on any possible damage. Early Sunday morning, the front will have moved out to sea, and we’ll return to cooler but seasonal temperatures in the mid-50s. High-pressure and quiet weather will make a return starting next week.

