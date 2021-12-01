ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Seasonably cool start to weekend with warm up, some rain for Monday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend will start off seasonably cool before warming up Sunday. Originally there were flurries for Saturday, but now it looks dry and partly...

localdvm.com

A few flurries possible, and some rain showers to start your Wednesday

Tonight, even with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies around temperatures will drop down to near or slightly below freezing. The night is looking to be mainly dry, but the thinking now is that most of the moisture with our next storm system will stay off to the south, with only some flurries and light rain showers moving into our region. Virtually all forecast models have backed off markedly today in terms of snowfall amounts, not that there was a lot, to begin with, but even less so today. So, kids don’t expect a snow day on Wednesday. If any snow sticks it would be on grassy surfaces and road surfaces will not need to be plowed. By Wednesday afternoon this system will be long gone, and cold high pressure will build in Wednesday night into Thursday. Low temperatures Wednesday night are forecast to fall into the low to mid-20s, with highs on Thursday in the 40s for much of the area. Thursday night, a southerly wind will bring low temperatures up from Wednesday night, still though only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Thursday sunshine makes a return, but quickly an unsettled weather pattern begins Friday and continues through the weekend. A strong cold front will slowly approach the region late Friday into Saturday and move through sometime Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Before that happens, temperatures on Saturday could reach into the mid-70s. Ahead of this front, there could be a few storms capable of producing damaging winds and the WDVM weather team will keep an eye on any possible damage. Early Sunday morning, the front will have moved out to sea, and we’ll return to cooler but seasonal temperatures in the mid-50s. High-pressure and quiet weather will make a return starting next week.
wbtw.com

Cloudy and cool today with some much needed rain

After a cloudy day yesterday, some much needed rain will move in today. The cold front that moved through early yesterday morning, stalled offshore yesterday afternoon. An area of low pressure has develop along this front and it is pushing back towards the coast. Rain showers will develop early this morning. Expect periods of rain today, especially in the morning. Rain will come to an end late in the afternoon. This will be much needed rainfall with around an inch of rain expected. It will stay cool today with highs in the 50s.
cnyhomepage.com

Light snow Wednesday, looking ahead to unseasonable warmth

Wednesday’s storm will have a minimal impact on CNY. Occasional, light snow is possible with a dusting to an inch or two at most possible. A quick burst of lake effect snow will be possible Wednesday night before the pattern turns quieter for the end of the week. A brief...
cbs4indy.com

Ending our coldest day of the season with a warm up

Indy woke up to its coldest morning of the season today with widespread lows in the teens. The city itself made it down to 17 degrees with the coldest reading in Central Indiana coming in at 13 degrees from Monticello. It was not a very warm day either with high pressure sitting overhead through most of the day, and with it, cloud cover. Our high temperature in the city was just 25 degrees, which was our coldest high temp since last winter.
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Big warm up with rain Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — Today and Thursday will be quiet weather days. But changes arrive on Friday. A warm front will lift on Friday, with breezy winds out of the south. Temperatures will soar into the low 60s. The record for Friday is 66° set in 1971. Rain will be...
abc12.com

A few snow showers then warming up into the weekend

A low pressure system moving through the UP is bringing light scattered snow showers to the area. As we go through the day and it moves east, snow chances will diminish. Another system moving through the region tomorrow will then bring back scattered snow tomorrow afternoon and evening. After another break into Friday morning, we’ll then see rain showers develop later in the evening and carry into the start of Saturday before changing to snow.
CBS42.com

Morning rain gives way to afternoon sunshine. We warm up the next few days with more rain.

It is a rainy and foggy morning across parts of central Alabama. Watch for visibility less than 1 mile at times. We are chilly with temperatures in the 40s, so bundle up!. The rain will come to an end this morning as an upper-level wave moves east of Alabama. This afternoon will become sunny as high pressure sits north of Alabama. We will stay chilly with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
NBC4 Columbus

Major warm-up ahead of the weekend for Columbus area

Friday: Sct’d rain, warming all day long, high 61. Saturday: Rainy, breezy, falling pm temps, am high 63. It has been a cold and cloudy day today. A bit of energy is moving into our area from the west this evening, and snow showers are starting to overcome the very dry air near the surface in the west. Through the evening hours we should see more of our area seeing snow showers, especially along and south of I-70.
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Cloudy Overnight With Snow Flurries For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the upper teens. A few areas of snow flurries will be possible. Skies will be clearing and temperatures will be chilly on Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds return on Thursday with a chance for snow flurries in the morning.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cloudy Overnight With Snow Flurries For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the upper teens. A few areas of snow flurries will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will be clearing and temperatures will be chilly on Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds return on Thursday with a chance for snow flurries in the morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Shower chances increase Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s on Friday. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue Friday night and linger into the first half of Saturday. Some light snow is possible Saturday morning. Highs this weekend will be in the low 40s. We’ll be overall much warmer by the middle of next week with highs in the 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few flurries. Low 23. WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies and chilly. High 35. THURSDAY: A slight chance for flurries in the morning, then mostly cloudy. High 43.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Another Cold Day; Afternoon Sunshine Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be another cold day. Wednesday’s temperatures start in the 20s. Skies open for some sunshine by the afternoon with temperatures climbing to the 30s. It's cold…. but not AS cold in the 20s. Wind chills in the teens for this Wednesday morning. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/mae8QARR7E — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 8, 2021 Temperatures stay below average, but were headed above freezing for highs. There’s a better chance for rain heading into Friday as temps climb into the 50s.  
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Near Record Heat Wednesday Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, there was patchy fog in spots. There will be near-record warmth in the afternoon as highs soar to the mid to upper 80. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 86 degrees in Miami and the current record is 87 degrees set back in 2017. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather the next few days courtesy of high pressure in control. Highs will remain unseasonably warm for December in the low to mid-80s. (CBS4) A cold front moves in late Sunday and a few showers may develop Sunday night into Monday before we enjoy cooler, breezy weather early next week. Monday morning we’ll wake up with the upper 60s and highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Cooler by Tuesday morning with lows in the low 60s and highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: System Setting Up Potential Snow Event Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday is expected to be quiet with slightly below average temperatures, but that could well be the quiet before the storm. A potentially significant snow system could move into the Twin Cities going into the weekend. WCCO meteorologist Riley O’Connor says that highs Wednesday should only reach into the 20s. Thursday could see a light wintry mix popping up over the eastern half of the state, though in that case there isn’t likely to be much accumulation. What O’Connor says we need to keep our eyes on is a system moving into the area Friday. At this point, it...
CBS Boston

When Will The Snow Start? Massachusetts’ First Widespread Snow Of Season Expected Wednesday

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been a dry start to Wednesday, with just a few isolated flurries and coatings for the state. With such dry air in place, it’s eating up snowflakes as they head to the ground. It’ll take a little while for the atmosphere to saturate. (WBZ-TV Graphic) By the later afternoon, the first snowflakes will start to fall. These first flakes will be light, picking up a bit as we head further into the evening commute. While total snowfall will be minor, given this is the first widespread snow and falling at an inopportune time, there could be some issues on...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Chilly Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow covered the radar Wednesday morning, but most of the state saw nothing more than a few flurries. As we expected, dry air and temperatures above freezing kept flakes from even bringing north and west suburbs a light dusting. Far western Maryland was the exception, getting up to 2.5 inches in certain places. The rest of Wednesday will be cloudy and chilly, with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 40s. Skies will clear overnight as temperatures tumble into the upper 20s. NW winds will be between 5-10 MPH, with gusts up to 20 MPH. Thursday will be partly cloudy, with highs...
