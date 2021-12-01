Giving thanks at Presentation BVM

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.

