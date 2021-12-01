ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North America rail traffic down 4.4% carloads as Canada braces for more heavy rain

By Shweta Agarwal
 4 days ago
The Association of American Railroads (AAR) reports total weekly US rail traffic down 4.8% Y/Y to 430,793 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending November 27, 2021. Carloads up 1.6% to 209,091; intermodal volume down 10.1% to 221,702 containers and trailers when compared to the same period last...

rigzone.com

North America Adds 9 More Rigs

The U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week. North America added nine more rigs week on week, according to the latest rotary rig count from Baker Hughes, which was released on December 3. The U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week by adding two land rigs and dropping...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Canada's Trans Mountain oil pipeline to restart on Sunday

(Reuters) -Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline will restart operations on Sunday, weeks after shutting down during a record-breaking rainstorm in British Columbia that washed out road and railways, Trans Mountain Corp said in a statement on Saturday. The pipeline, owned by the Canadian government and which was closed as a precaution,...
TRAFFIC
calculatedriskblog.com

AAR: November Rail Carloads Down Compared to 2019; Intermodal Up Slightly

From the Association of American Railroads (AAR) Rail Time Indicators. Graphs and excerpts reprinted with permission. U.S. railroads originated 917,787 total carloads in November 2021, up 2.0% over November 2020 and down 3.9% from November 2019. The 2.0% gain in November was the ninth straight gain, but it was also the smallest percentage gain in those nine months.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Canada's flood-hit British Columbia braces for more heavy rain

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of British Columbia is facing more heavy rains as it tries to recover from massive floods and mudslides, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth told reporters on Tuesday. Farnworth said crews were working to shore up dikes and dams, adding some roads would...
ENVIRONMENT
Matt Lillywhite

More Heavy Rain Will Hit The Pacific Northwest

More heavy rain is expected to hit Washington, Oregon, and several other places in the Pacific Northwest over the coming days. Rain is expected to fall in Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver this evening and throughout Sunday. The weather system might cause localized flooding in some counties, per the National Weather Service. So, if you live in an area that's prone to flooding, it's a good idea to check your local forecast and take action if necessary.
WASHINGTON STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Flood-ravaged western Canada braces for more rain

Canada’s westernmost province British Columbia is bracing for another downpour that officials said Sunday could be as bad or worse than a torrent that caused major flooding and deadly mudslides two weeks ago. “We’re in the middle of one of the most intense series of storms that we have seen...
ENVIRONMENT
Seeking Alpha

CLR Is An Example Of Why Shale Industry Is Not Responsive To Higher Oil & Gas Prices

The core Bakken acreage in CLR's portfolio seems to be mostly spent, leaving Continental with few options but to manage a halt in production growth, while aiming for profits. Investment thesis: After almost a full decade of chasing production growth at the expense of profits, the shale industry is now discovering the benefits of aiming for profits instead. Continental Resources (CLR) is not only concerned with aiming for profits, perhaps building on its current dividend yield of about 1.9%, but also with trying to preserve its prime acreage portfolio as much as possible, in order to prevent becoming over-dependent on second-tier acreage. I foresee a balancing act, where higher oil & gas prices will lead to a slight increase in drilling second-tier acreage, which will cut into profit margins. Continental will probably pull back on second-tier acreage drilling in response to lower oil & gas prices, which will lead to a slight decline in overall production. It will keep prime acreage drilling rates steady unless the oil and gas markets will do something drastic, with sustained consequences. It is difficult to ascertain at what point it may run out of prime acreage, but when that will happen, Continental will have a very hard time maintaining profitability. For now, it should continue providing steady profits, dividend returns as well as improve on its debt situation.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

