North America rail traffic down 4.4% carloads as Canada braces for more heavy rain

The core Bakken acreage in CLR's portfolio seems to be mostly spent, leaving Continental with few options but to manage a halt in production growth, while aiming for profits. Investment thesis: After almost a full decade of chasing production growth at the expense of profits, the shale industry is now discovering the benefits of aiming for profits instead. Continental Resources (CLR) is not only concerned with aiming for profits, perhaps building on its current dividend yield of about 1.9%, but also with trying to preserve its prime acreage portfolio as much as possible, in order to prevent becoming over-dependent on second-tier acreage. I foresee a balancing act, where higher oil & gas prices will lead to a slight increase in drilling second-tier acreage, which will cut into profit margins. Continental will probably pull back on second-tier acreage drilling in response to lower oil & gas prices, which will lead to a slight decline in overall production. It will keep prime acreage drilling rates steady unless the oil and gas markets will do something drastic, with sustained consequences. It is difficult to ascertain at what point it may run out of prime acreage, but when that will happen, Continental will have a very hard time maintaining profitability. For now, it should continue providing steady profits, dividend returns as well as improve on its debt situation.

