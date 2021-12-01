ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Kansas special session, Missouri campaigns top the political agenda as 2021 ends

By Dave Helling
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 mitigation programs, “critical race theory,” criminal justice reform. All are expected political topics in Kansas and Missouri in 2022 — and...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Manhattan Mercury

Special session offers hint of what awaits Kansas lawmakers in 2022 legislative session

TOPEKA — Republican Sen. Rob Olson added his name to the long list of legislators who exited the one-day special session with less than they wanted. The House and Senate approved and Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill supportive of Kansans who objected to COVID-19 vaccination and presented their employers with religious, medical or philosophical objections to a mandate. If subsequently fired for refusing the vaccine, the new state law created a mechanism for anti-vaxxers to qualify for unemployment benefits. It also opened the door to a state-run process of financially punishing companies that didn’t accept vaccination exemption applications from their workers.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kelly signs special session bill into law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly has signed a bill that will make it easy for workers to claim religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine requirements and promises unemployment benefits to people who are fired after refusing the shots. The CCR for HB 2001 was passed in a special session...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
KNOX News Radio

MN lawmakers report progress toward special session

The top Republican in the Minnesota Senate says he’s willing to postpone a debate over the confirmation of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm to help break the stalemate over a special session. Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller says if Democrats agree to discuss Republican proposals on coronavirus measures, the GOP would...
POLITICS
KTEN.com

Texas lawmaker asks for fourth special session

AUSTIN, Texas (KTEN) — State Rep. David Spiller (R-District 68) has requested a fourth special session of the Texas Legislature. In a letter, Spiller wrote that lawmakers need to address COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He also wants his border security bill to be addressed. The bill would increase punishments from misdemeanors...
TEXAS STATE
Kansas City Star

Kansas lawmakers divided as special session to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates begins

Kansas lawmakers opened a special session Monday with Republicans divided over how far to push their effort to fight federal COVID-19 vaccination rules but largely unified in support of sweeping religious exemptions for workers. Ahead of the $65,000-per-day session, top Republicans had appeared united on two tightly-focused bills to deliver...
KANSAS STATE
Idaho Mountain Express

Idaho's legislative session was political malpractice

One of my west Ada County legislative colleagues spilled the beans. Arguing against being too hasty, this colleague countered during floor debate: “We haven’t been hasty. We’ve been working on some of these bills since July.”. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you Exhibit A for political malpractice. A majority...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Agenda#Special Session#Fox 4 Kansas City#Kcur#Covid#The Star And Wdaf Tv
searktoday.com

Hutchinson discusses Covid-19, reapportionment, special session

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is encouraging Arkansans to be cautious during the holidays with the reminder that the 2020 holiday season produced a surge in COVID-19 cases. “COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise. Compared with last week, we have over 900 more active cases than the previous week. We have 69 more current hospitalizations than the previous week. That should tell you that we’ve got to be very cautious in order not to have a surge like we did last winter,” Hutchinson said Tuesday in his weekly news briefing. “I think we can avoid that with our increased vaccination rate. This week, as everyone knows, is Thanksgiving. This starts the holiday season. This is the timeframe last year that we started going up significantly in our cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas. As you get ready for Thanksgiving, be mindful that Covid is still in our communities and protect yourself by getting vaccinated. If you haven’t got your booster shot, get a booster shot. If people in your gathering are not vaccinated, then be mindful of that and socially distance or protect yourself as need be so we don’t have an increase in the spread of COVID during this wonderful time of the year.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iola Register

The odd politics of bringing broadband funds home to Kansas

Despite opposition from most of our Kansas congressional delegation, new federal dollars are coming to Kansas to expand broadband access. President Joe Biden recently signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, fulfilling a 2020 campaign promise. The bill had moderate bipartisan support, though every Republican in Congress from Kansas opposed it. The only Kansan to support it was Democratic Representative Sharice Davids.
KANSAS STATE
boreal.org

Stalemate over Minnesota special session appears to be easing

Snow starts to cover grass and fallen leaves on the grounds of the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul earlier this month. Photo:. By Cathy Wurzer and Brian Bakst from Minnesota Public Radio News - November 23, 2021. A legislative standoff over Walz administration commissioner confirmations appears to be easing in...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida special session, a COVID setback

Once again Gov. Ron DeSantis and his friends in the Florida Legislature continue to ignore science. By passing laws targeting those who stand for masks and vaccines, they are once again not following “evidence-based medicine.” If the governor really cared about the well-being of our communities, then instead of “anti-mask” and “anti-vax” laws, he would be out there finding ways to convince Floridians to get vaccinated and maintain appropriate COVID-19 precautions. ...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Special legislative session; environmental spending; Groveland Four

This week, Florida Republicans passed a series of bills in a special legislative session that they say will fight federal vaccine mandates. The fate of the bills is still to be decided as federal courts will rule on how opposing federal and state laws will play out in the workplaces.
POLITICS
Connecticut Post

Oregon governor calls for special session to protect renters

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — With winter coming and federal funds drying up, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday she'll call a special session of the Legislature Dec. 13 to approve state funding for rental assistance and extend eviction protections issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It is clear that a...
OREGON STATE
Sheridan Press

COVID-19 special session bill called into question

CHEYENNE — State lawmakers are beginning to question the interpretation of the special session bill recently signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon after the suspension of the federal vaccine mandate. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently halted the rollout of the Biden administration’s new rules, which would have...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy