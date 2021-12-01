Kansas special session, Missouri campaigns top the political agenda as 2021 ends

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is encouraging Arkansans to be cautious during the holidays with the reminder that the 2020 holiday season produced a surge in COVID-19 cases. “COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise. Compared with last week, we have over 900 more active cases than the previous week. We have 69 more current hospitalizations than the previous week. That should tell you that we’ve got to be very cautious in order not to have a surge like we did last winter,” Hutchinson said Tuesday in his weekly news briefing. “I think we can avoid that with our increased vaccination rate. This week, as everyone knows, is Thanksgiving. This starts the holiday season. This is the timeframe last year that we started going up significantly in our cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas. As you get ready for Thanksgiving, be mindful that Covid is still in our communities and protect yourself by getting vaccinated. If you haven’t got your booster shot, get a booster shot. If people in your gathering are not vaccinated, then be mindful of that and socially distance or protect yourself as need be so we don’t have an increase in the spread of COVID during this wonderful time of the year.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO