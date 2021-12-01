ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nicco Montaño Says She Was Viciously Attacked And Injured

By Doug Murray
mmanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer inaugural 125-pound champion Nicco Montaño revealed that she was recently a victim of a violent assault and recounted the trauma on Instagram. According to Nicco Montaño‘s Instagram stories, which were posted several hours ago on December 1, 2021, the former champion claims she was involved in an altercation with Justin...

Sunderland Echo

Sunderland thug jailed for 'vicious' wrench attack on partner

Lee Crute's victim had called 999 from his bathroom and said she thought he "was going to kill her" on October 27. Newcastle Crown Court heard officers arrived at the property within five minutes and saw Crute standing at a window, naked from the waist down. Prosecutor Kate Barnes said...
KITV.com

Man suffers serious injures after stabbing attack in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are searching for a stabbing suspect who attacked and critically wounded a 54-year-old man in Waikiki early Wednesday morning. Police responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Kalakaua Avenue just before 1 a.m. According to the report, the suspect approached the victim and attacked...
NBC News

FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
TODAY.com

Former college football player, 23, allegedly killed by father in domestic dispute

A former college football standout was gunned down in Florida by his father following an argument they had over a dog bite, officials said Tuesday. Gunfire erupted near just before 9:30 p.m. Monday in northwest Jacksonville, where officers found "two victims with gunshot wounds, one adult Black male and one adult Black female," according to a statement from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested on charges of carjacking, attempted murder

Diamond Nicole Cromarty, 22, was arrested this evening on a warrant following investigation of a sworn complaint regarding a carjacking and stabbing. According to the sworn complaint, at 8:00 p.m. on November 9, the victim was approached by a young black female while she was depositing her rent in the 3100 block of NW 13th Street. The young woman was riding a bicycle and reportedly approach the victim and said, “Ma’am, could you please help me? I’m homeless, I have nowhere to go, and I haven’t eaten anything.” The victim believed the young woman to be about 15 years old, so she offered her a ride to McDonald’s, but the young woman said she didn’t like McDonald’s and asked to be taken to Wendy’s instead. While on the way to Wendy’s, the victim started to feel like something wasn’t right, and she decided to go to the Family Dollar at NE 23rd Avenue and NE 9th Street to try to get the young woman out of her car.
Distractify

Hulu Documentary Follows the Murder of Brooke Peterson, Who Was Killed By Her Sleepwalking Friend

Brooke Preston, 21, was found stabbed to death inside her home in West Palm Beach in March 2017. According to Newswatch 16, who spoke to her friends, Brooke had lived in the home with 24 year old Randy Herman Jr. The friends had grown up together in Pennsylvania and graduated from Wyalusing High School. They later took to Florida and moved in together for a few months.
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...
The Independent

Serial abuser jailed for life for girlfriend’s murder

A serial abuser of women who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in the neck has been jailed for at least 23 years.“Self-obsessed” Taye Francis had convictions for rape and violence when he killed 23-year-old Khloemae Loy in a hotel room last July.Francis, 40, of no fixed address, had admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility and was found guilty of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey.On Monday, Francis was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years.Judge Mark Lucraft QC said Ms Loy was particularly vulnerable and Francis’s long history of violence against women was a “hugely significant” factor.Previously,...
Santafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe woman says she and dog were attacked by pit bulls

When Judy Taylor left her home and dogs in the care of a longtime friend, she never imagined they would have to fend off an attack from a pair of pit bulls. The friend and housesitter, a woman named Linda who declined to give her last name, said she was walking Taylor’s dogs, including a small Bichon Frise named Max, last Wednesday morning as she’d done many times when Taylor had entrusted them to her care. Also along for the walk was Linda’s own small dog, Wally.
