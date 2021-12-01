ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

Professional Boxer Identified As Suspect Wanted For Turlock Road Rage That Left Person Unconscious

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTURLOCK (CBS13) — Detectives say the suspect wanted in an apparent case of road rage that ended with a person unconscious is a professional boxer from Turlock. The original incident happened back on the...

