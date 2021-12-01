Professional Boxer Identified As Suspect Wanted For Turlock Road Rage That Left Person Unconscious

TURLOCK (CBS13) — A young boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a passing car in Turlock on Wednesday. Turlock police say, a little after 6 p.m., a toddler had run into the road along the 900 block of Pioneer Avenue and was struck by a car. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The toddler was taken by air ambulance to a hospital. He’s still in critical condition but his status has stabilized, police say. Investigators believe the young boy ran into the roadway as his family’s friends were getting into a car to leave. Police say one person saw the boy run into the street but didn’t get to him fast enough. Neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be factors in the incident, police say. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Turlock Police Department Officer John-Paul Beech (209) 669-2108. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO