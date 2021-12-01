Disney names Susan Arnold chair of the board, replacing Iger
By RYAN FAUGHNDER
Kansas City Star
4 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Walt Disney Co. has named longtime board member Susan Arnold as its new chair to replace Bob Iger when he leaves the company at the end of this year. Iger was chief executive of the Burbank entertainment colossus for 15 years before he was replaced by Bob Chapek...
Susan Arnold, who served as an executive for Procter & Gamble and the Carlyle Group investment firm, will serve as chairman as Walt Disney Co.’s board of directors. She will replace Bob Iger when he steps down on Dec. 31. He began his tenure as CEO in 2005, but did...
Over the past 25 years, businessman Bob Iger has played an instrumental role in the Walt Disney Company, and has helped shape the House of Mouse for the 21st century. Between spearheading negotiations with Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm to creating the MCU and forwarding the Star Wars universe, as well as being part of the Fox merger and the creation of Disney+, Iger has left a large mark on the company. As the end of the year soon approaches, he will officially be stepping down from his role as chairman of the board.
Former CEO of the Walt Disney Company Bob Iger is reportedly interested in buying the Phoenix Suns. The team’s current majority owner, Robert Sarver, is under investigation by the NBA for allegations of racism and misogyny creating a “toxic” environment. Sarver owns about 35% of the team, while Jahm Najafi is the top minority owner.
Bob Iger is a name many (if not most) Disney fans are likely very familiar with. Iger has had a long career in Disney in various roles, eventually serving for several years as the Company’s CEO and most recently as executive chairman of the Board of Directors. It has long been known that Iger would be stepping down from his role as chairman in 2021. Just yesterday, Iger’s replacement on the board was announced. And today, the Iger news continues!
As most of Walt Disney Imagineering prepares to move from Disney's headquarters in California to the company's new regional hub in Florida, the creative arm responsible for designing and developing theme park attractions and more is undergoing a leadership change. What You Need To Know. Walt Disney Imagineering has leadership...
Imagine Entertainment is launching a podcast division and has struck a deal with iHeartMedia.
Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s production company will develop and co-produce a slate of unscripted podcasts as part of the partnership.
The deal will see six new series launched over the next two years, distributed via the iHeartPodcast Network.
Imagine Audio will be oversee by Imagine’s Chief Strategy Officer, Justin Wilkes and led by producer Kara Welker, who has exec produced comedy specials such as Patton Oswalt: Annihilation and Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds.
Summer Sagansky has also joined the division as a Creative Executive.
It is the latest exclusive podcast deal for iHeartMedia, which has recently partnered with the likes of Bloomberg, the NBA and the NFL for original audio series. iHeartPodcast Network currently has more than 750 original podcasts.
Wilkes said that audio is a “fantastic incubator” for IP development and the company will create podcasts as well as “fully immersive experiences” that will extend into TV, film, live events, tour and merchandise.
Shondaland has hired of Megha Tolia as the company’s first president and COO.
In the newly created position, Tolia will oversee company operations including growth, strategic planning and finance. She will report to Shonda Rhimes, founder and CEO.
“Over the past few years, Shondaland has expanded into many new business areas while simultaneously growing the number of people working in each of our departments,” Rhimes said. “Megha brings with her invaluable knowledge and experience to help Shondaland continue to successfully manage this growth while identifying new business opportunities and endeavors for the company.”
Tolia joins Shondaland after most recently serving as vice president...
Come on, Harrison Ford, save some movie roles for the rest of us. The man who played Han Solo, Indiana Jones, and Rick Deckard said he regrets turning down a role that netted another A-list actor an Oscar. Producers wanted Harrison Ford to play the complicated and compromised CIA agent...
The ongoing public "feud" between celebrity pals Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds continued over the weekend, with a social media post from Jackman "calling out" Reynolds for the placement of an advertising banner for Red Notice, the actor's new Netflix movie with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Why? Well, because the placement is less than a block down the street from a large sign celebrating the upcoming Broadway run of The Music Man, starring Jackman and Sutton Foster. Feeling upstaged, Jackman took to social media to remind Reynolds that the Red Notice poster could have gone literally anywhere else in all of New York.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is staying in the Marvel fold, with the filmmaker signing an overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The deal allows him to produce projects for television for both.
Cretton is also developing a sequel to Shang-Chi, the well-regarded superhero movie that debuted in September and starred Simu Liu. Cretton will return to write and direct the sequel and is also working on a new Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney+ as part of his overall deal.
Shang-Chi stands as the highest-grossing domestic film of 2021, with $224.5...
A panel of industry experts will present workshops at the Creating Content for the Global Marketplace program from Netflix and Stage 32.
Designed as a series of educational virtual workshops, the program is aimed at emerging talent from around the world who will learn how to turn their ideas into compelling structured series.
The presenting experts include Vijal Patel, an Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award winning writer and producer who has worked on shows such as “Black-ish” and “The Middle”; Mickey Fisher, a showrunner, writer and producer for Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan,” “The Strain,” and “Extant”; Anna M. Henry, a development executive...
Battle Chasers, an independent comic from the turn of the century that briefly outsold established titles from Marvel and DC, is heading to television.
In what is being described as an aggressive pre-emptive deal, Alcon Television Group has picked up the rights to the comic, written and drawn by Joe Madureira.
Derek Kolstad, who created action franchise John Wick and worked on Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Solider series, is attached to write and executive produce what will be a live-action fantasy series.
Also taking roles are Alcon’s co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, who will exec produce. Alcon’s TV’s Ben Roberts...
Learn more about British musician Holly Humberstone, who will be among the opening acts of Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour in 2022. Olivia Rodrigo, 18, will be welcoming several newcomers to the music industry on her 2022 Sour Tour. The seven-time Grammy nominee will be on tour from April 2 to July 7 in North America and Europe, promoting her critically acclaimed debut album. British singer Holly Humberstone is one of the show’s opening acts, along with Gracie Abrams and Baby Queen. Holly, 21, shared the big news on Instagram and said, “So gassed to be going on tour with angel @oliviarodrigo next year. Think I’ll burst with excitement these shows are gonna be the best ever !!!!!!” Below, everything you need to know about Holly.
