Wichita Falls, TX

Man who targeted “crackheads” with BBs sentenced

By Olivia Taggart, Larry Statser
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A man who was shooting BBs from a vehicle at people he described as “crackheads” pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hawkins Kipp was given a 5-year probated sentence in 89th District Court.

In July 2021, Wichita Falls Police received numerous calls about a person in a minivan driving around and shooting at pedestrians with a BB gun.

One victim walking on Brook was shot numerous times in his back and chest.

Another was shot while walking on 14th near Austin.

Man receives 20-year prison sentence for Tealwood Apartments Shooting

A third victim was walking west on Kell near McGregor when he was shot in his lower back.

While police were doing investigations of the shootings, a witness called and reported seeing a 2018 Dodge minivan driving down Kell Freeway shooting BBs at pedestrians and property.

A vehicle matching the description was stopped and Kipp, the right-side rear passenger, was questioned. Police said he admitted to driving around at night shooting at people he thought were “crackheads” because crackheads had stolen from him in the past.

Police said they found a BB gun underneath Kipp’s seat, along with an extra CO2 cartridge and a container of BBs.

