Environment

Record breaking temperatures

By Jed Christoph
NBCMontana
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord breaking temperatures today across western Montana. Typically this time of year, our high temperature should be in the mid to low 30s. Instead we made it to the 60s,...

nbcmontana.com

NBCMontana

Community members living in RVs brace for winter

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The weather is changing and it’s a reminder that some people are living through a housing crisis in their RVs. Affordability and availability are major barriers for many of Bozeman’s workforce. RVs congregate on Patrick Street and Max Avenue in Bozeman’s north corner. The couple of residents...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Avalanche danger moderate in northwestern MT, danger increases in southwestern MT

MISSOULA, Mont. — Avalanche danger is moderate through the Swan, Flathead and Glacier National Park ranges. The Flathead Avalanche Center warns of steep chutes and wind loaded terrain, where a foot of recently fallen snow blew into thicker slabs of drifted snow. They warn that even a small avalanche this time of year can injure people on thinly covered rocks, logs, and stumps. Danger is rated as low through the Whitefish Range.
MONTANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Phoenix’s November Temperature Breaks 1949 Record with 80 Degrees for 25 Days

Citizens in Phoenix do not anticipate frigid temperatures because they live in the Heat of the Sun. Nevertheless, through November, residents might expect temperatures to be at minimum somewhat approximately 80°F through most nights. Nearly all areas of the nation updated its previous records, along with several millennium archives that...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In Nearly 10 Months Early Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday will start out with the coldest temperatures in nearly 10 months, and the coldest so far this season, in the single digits and teens. (Credit: CBS 2) Wind chills Tuesday morning will be near zero degrees in a few spots, thanks to a breezy west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow flurries will be possible for Tuesday with highs only reaching the low 20s. A high of 24 degrees in Chicago will be about 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Wind chills will be in the teens for Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will be cold with low 20s in the morning and mid 30s in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday and Friday will be milder with areas of rain possible. Some snow mixed with rain will be possible for both Thursday and Friday morning. Look for low 40s this weekend. The long-range outlook shows above average temperatures returning for much of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for flurries. High 24°. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 35°.
CHICAGO, IL
State
Montana State
NBCMontana

Slick roads this morning, wintry mix moves in Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, West Glacier Region & Flathead/Mission Valleys until 11AM. Freezing drizzle. Additional accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot valleys until 9 AM Tuesday. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region until...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Traffic blocked on I-90 west of Taft

MISSOULA, Mont. — The eastbound driving lane of I-90 is blocked at mile marker 3, 2.75 miles west of Taft, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Drivers are asked to use caution.
MISSOULA, MT
#Temperature#Western Montana
NBCMontana

Freezing rain, snow to impact roads tomorrow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region from 1 AM to 9 AM tomorrow. Mixed precipitation expected. Freezing rain with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, valley wind gusts after 9 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Tuesday Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s going to be a chance for snow on Wednesday morning and at this time it doesn’t look like the chance for snow is going to be very high. But I can’t guarantee it.  In fact model data is all over the place from run to run. Just this morning, our in house IBM weather model has gone from just a dusting to more than an inch of snow for Wednesday morning from one run to the next. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) So what do I think is going to happen? I don’t think we will see much in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBCMontana

MHP shares winter driving advice as snow falls across Montana

Winterlike weather is here, which means road conditions across Montana can be dicey at times. Montana Highway Patrol has extra troopers on the roadways as snow continues to fall across Montana, but they want your help to make roads safer. “Biggest thing is, as far as recommendations for winter driving,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Shipping, delivery services face another busy holiday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The UPS facility in Missoula is facing another busy holiday season as people ship out items for Christmas and other holidays. Domestically, the company is hiring over 100,000 new seasonal employees, and they are still looking for extra help in Missoula. “A third of our employees that...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Wildlife advocate group shocked by Gianforte's grizzly bear petition

KALISPELL, MONT. — On Monday, Gov. Greg Gianforte stated he would be sending a petition to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asking to remove grizzly bears from the Endangered Species List and to give the state of Montana control over regulating the grizzly bear population in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: The Latest Update On The Potential For Wintry Precipitation Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ Weather team has been closely monitoring the potential for wintry precipitation as we head into Wednesday. There have been some changes in recent numeric weather prediction that show a downward trend in moisture availability and overall precipitation amounts.The GFS model has shown the most significant change with model output. On Monday, the model was suggesting that nearly 4 inches of snow was possible in the Baltimore area, and it has significantly backed off today, now showing less than 1 inch of potential accumulation. This model has been the outlier over the past several days and...
MARYLAND STATE

