Electric bills likely to increase this month, experts urge ‘shopping’ rates

PITTSBURGH — Electric bills are likely to increase Dec. 1 across Pennsylvania, and consumers are advised to “shop” around and ensure they’re getting the best rate.

While the rate you pay for distribution services on your electric bill is closely regulated and steady, the generation cost you pay can fluctuate throughout the year.

And sure enough, utility companies are adjusting their generation prices with winter approaching, and very few are offering reductions.

Duquesne Light is reporting an energy cost increase of 7.7%, from 7.41 cents per kilowatt-hour to 7.98 cents. West Penn Power is increasing rates from 5.447 cents to 5.698 cents. Penn Power, on the other hand, is reporting a decrease of less than 1% — from 7.657 cents down to 7.593 cents.

“It’s really being driven by the economic forces that we saw this fall, there was a big spike this fall in the cost of the wholesale price of natural gas, that drove up the wholesale price of electricity which depends in a large part on natural gas generation,” said Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).

But in Pennsylvania, consumers can choose the company that generates their electricity, and the PUC is reminding folks to shop around and compare rates.

The PUC has an independent website that helps consumers find the best deal or the option that otherwise best suits them.

There’s also information on saving and conserving energy, which can have a big impact on your bill, too.

“If you haven’t thought about shopping or if you haven’t thought about conservation and efficiency, now is a good time,” Hagen-Frederiksen said. “We are just at the very beginning of winter, it’s going to get colder, consumption’s going to go up, bills are going to go up, now’s the time for you to get a handle on it.”

For those who are still struggling to pay their utility bills amid tough economic times, Hagen-Frederiksen encourages people to call up the companies and inquire about financial assistance. The PUC requires companies to have those types of programs in place.

