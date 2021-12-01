ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cho Is Right Where He Belongs

By Kogonada
interviewmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cho may have gotten famous thanks to the Harold & Kumar movies, and he may have become ubiquitous thanks to the Star Trek movies, but it was Columbus, a tender film about the complicated dynamics of a father-son relationship, that signaled his blossoming as an actor. Since that 2017 indie,...

Primetimer

John Cho is not a "what if" story -- he's a bona-fide pioneer for Asian Americans in modern Hollywood

In 2016, the Cowboy Bebop star was envisioned as the leading man in big movie roles in the 2016 viral hashtag movement called #StarringJohnCho. "His filmography isn’t a particularly dense one, in part because of what Hollywood has (or more importantly, hasn’t) sent his way, and his own choosy discretion in participating," says Eddie Kim. "All of this is strange because Cho has proven, again and again, his talent and versatility in everything from American Pie to 2018’s excellent Searching, in which Cho carries the film as the hurt, obsessive father of a missing teenage girl. Three years later, Cho is back in his newest leading role, as mercurial bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in the live-action adaptation of the beloved anime series Cowboy Bebop. The series’ debut on Netflix has been met with very mixed reviews, much of it critical of the shift in mood and tone from the original animation. But people are glowing about Cho’s performance, which melds whip-smart violence with a sardonic weariness that informs Spike’s worldview. There’s a gravity to his gravitas that helps pull together the story and his partners-in-crime, Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda). In one sense, I’m not surprised by the lukewarm reception — live-action adaptations of beloved anime properties have failed over and over again, including the 2017 flop Ghost in the Shell. But more importantly, it feels like another 'what if' moment for Cho, who has been let down in his career by machinations that are out of his control. Consider the cancellation of Selfie, the well-received rom-com in which he starred alongside Karen Gillan. The underrated show allowed Cho to stretch his dramedy skills while also being the rare Asian man love interest, but was chopped short right as it was hitting its stride. Then there’s his exit from Alan Yang’s critically acclaimed 2020 indie drama Tigertail — an unfortunate consequence of editing out an entire timeline in the movie, despite Cho’s allegedly beautiful performance. Meanwhile, there are all the roles that Cho simply didn’t get, in an industry in which merely being Asian can relegate you to diversity hires...What’s become clear to me, as a fan of Cho, is that he is ready for the next generation of Hollywood — an industry that, when it comes to representation, will have evolved beyond the dichotomy of whether or not to write an Asian role for an Asian guy. It’s a kind of post-race utopia that seems yet impossible to attain, but it’s clear Cho craves it."
MOVIES
Deadline

John Cho To Receive Legacy Award At 2021 Unforgettable Gala

EXCLUSIVE: John Cho will receive the Legacy Award, presented by Lexus, at the 19th annual Unforgettable Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Cowboy Bebop and Searching star will receive the top honor at the annual gathering that seeks to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander artists and change-makers who represent the community through their creativity and excellence. Additional honorees for the upcoming ceremony are Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, 88rising Collective founder Sean Miyashiro and Shohei Ohtani. Additional creatives receiving honors will be Sandra Oh, Justin Chon, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan,...
