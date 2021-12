Are hotels making the most out of the technology they have?. This is becoming a crucial question for leaders to ask as technology takes on a greater share of daily operations. Hotel property-management systems provide a vast array of capabilities, but it’s up to the technology provider to keep operators informed of what those capabilities are. Otherwise, operators could spend unnecessary time and money moving from one perfectly capable system to an unfamiliar and less effective one, costing them valuable time, capital and resources for implementation and training, only to find they are no better off and in fact, regret making a change at all.

