Universal’s Renfield Movie Casts Awkwafina in a Mystery Role

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal’s Renfield Movie Casts Awkwafina in a Mystery Role. Just one day after recruiting Nicolas Cage to play Count Dracula, Universal’s Renfield movie has added another big name to its cast. Deadline is reporting that Awkwafina will star opposite Cage and Nicholas Hoult in the upcoming film. However, the producers aren’t...

Daily Mail

Hugo Weaving reveals why no gay actors were cast in the lead roles of his cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
epicstream.com

Nicolas Cage Cast as Dracula in Renfield Spin-off Film

Nicolas Cage will play literature's most famous vampire in a new film focusing on R.M. Renfield!. It looks like Nicolas Cage has found himself another unusual role to play! The Con Air star has just been cast as Count Dracula in an upcoming spin-off movie that will be told from R.M. Renfield's point of view.
Collider

Awkwafina Joins Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult in 'Renfield'

While she boasted roles in titles like Bad Rap and Crazy Rich Asians, Awkwafina's stock rose exponentially with the release of The Farewell in 2019, in which she enjoyed the lead role of Billi Wang, who decides not to tell her paternal grandmother that she has terminal cancer. 2021 was an even bigger year for hits: in Raya and the Last Dragon, she played co-lead Sisu, also wrangling a lead role in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Now her future looks even brighter, with a role in Universal's upcoming monster movie, Renfield, in the cards, per Deadline.
Polygon

Marvel’s Secret Invasion is building a cast fit for an Avengers movie

Secret Invasion might be slated to premiere on Disney Plus in the (unknown) future, but it’s starting to feel more like a full-blown Avengers movie in terms of its scope and size. But if it’s anything like the event in Marvel’s comics, the scale makes sense. With casting news flooding...
imdb.com

Nicolas Cage To Sink His Teeth Into The Role Of Dracula In Universal's Renfield

Despite all his rage, he is still just a Drac in a cage. Actor Nicolas Cage has spent his professional career skating up to the edge of madness and doing cartwheels, and so the logical next step in the "Pig" actor's evolution had to be something magnificent. This is the gentleman who went on a drug-fueled axe-killing spree against a hippie cult in Panos Cosmatos' "Mandy," after all. He's swapped faces with John Travolta. He's stolen the Declaration of Independence. He's even (sort of) played a bloodsucker in "Vampire's Kiss" -- you could say...
Polygon

Encanto’s directors talk the movie’s big mystery

Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), the center character of Disney’s newest animated feature Encanto, is the only person in her family who wasn’t granted with a magical power by their enchanted house. While her mother can heal people with food, and her cousin can talk to animals, Mirabel has absolutely no special abilities, and she struggles to fit in with her fantastical family.
Rottentomatoes.com

The Encanto Cast on Their Own Superpowers and the Mysteries of Mom's Sancocho

Mirabel Madrigal is the only person in her extraordinary family not to be born with a special ability – like super strength or the power to heal through cooking – but in Disney’s Encanto, she learns she doesn’t need magical gifts to be a hero. Ahead of Disney’s latest animated adventure, which takes audiences to the mountains of Colombia, Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Naz Perez chatted with its cast and creators to find out what it meant to them to work on this particular film, what superpowers they possess in their own respective families, and what meals give them life. Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about the challenges and excitement of working with Colombian musicians, while Stephanie Beatriz explains how John Leguizamo influenced her decision to pursue acting as a child. Jessica Darrow, Wilmer Valderrama, and Diane Guerrero talk about the lessons to learn from their characters, and find out who among writer-directors Charise Castro Smith, Jared Bush, and Byron Howard considers dad jokes a superpower. Oh, and almost everyone has a story about the mysteries of their mom’s sancocho.
CinemaBlend

Get Ready, Nicolas Cage Has Scored The Perfect Role In A Universal Monsters Movie

Casting can be absurdly easy, or at least it seems that way when you marry an actor like Nicholas Cage to a role like Dracula. Some of you may have been waiting for this sort of dynamite collaboration to take place, which is why the next announcement is something we take great pleasure in breaking. Get ready, as Nicolas Cage has scored the perfect role in an upcoming Universal Monsters movie; and yes, it’s Count Dracula himself.
film-book.com

RENFIELD: Nicolas Cage Will Play the Infamous Role of Dracula in Upcoming Creature Feature

Nicolas Cage to Portray Dracula in Forthcoming Film. Nicolas Cage has been cast as the infamous movie monster Dracula in the upcoming creature feature film, Renfield. Let’s set the record straight. Nicolas Cage stands a real chance of getting nominated for an Oscar for his role in the modest but substantial film Pig which was a sure-fire critics’ top pick earlier this year. Now, after making a “monster” comeback with the aforementioned dramatic film, he’s playing none other than–you know it–perhaps the greatest movie monster of all-time, Dracula. Cage has officially been cast as the infamous creature with those pearly white fangs and it’s a role Cage will definitely sink his teeth into. Anyone remember that film, Vampire’s Kiss, from way back when? Well, if you don’t, it’s living proof that Cage was destined to play this role for sure.
horrornewsnetwork.net

Golden Globe Winner Joins Cast Of ‘Renfield’ Feature

Renfield’s dance card is filling up at a frightening pace. Just yesterday Horror News Network reported that Nicolas Cage signed on to play Dracula in Universal’s upcoming violent horror/comedy Renfield. And now it has been learned, through a report on Deadline, that Nora Lum (known professionally as Awkwafina), a Golden Globe Award winner for The Farewell, has joined the growing cast in an undisclosed role.
digitalspy.com

Shang-Chi's Awkwafina joins new Dracula movie with X-Men star

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Awkwafina has got a new project in the works, and this time she's swapping superheroes for the supernatural. A few months after X-Men star Nicholas Hoult was confirmed as the lead for Universal's upcoming horror Renfield, Deadline is reporting that Awkwafina has also joined the cast.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ana de Armas Replaces Scarlett Johansson in Chris Evans’ ‘Ghosted’

No Time to Die star Ana de Armas is in and Scarlett Johansson is out in Apple Original Films’ adventure pic Ghosted, to be directed by Dexter Fletcher and produced by Skydance Media. De Armas will now star opposite Chris Evans in the romantic action-adventure film and executive produce; Evans produces alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Jules Daly. Evans and Johansson, known for playing Captain America and Black Widow, respectively, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had originally teamed up for Ghosted. The deal for the Apple film was the second Johansson signed after filing her lawsuit against Disney over...
metaflix.com

‘Renfield’ Adds Another Big Name To Exciting Cast

This “Renfield” movie is really looking like something special now that it boasts Nicolas Hoult and newcomer Awkwafina alongside Nicholas Cage. Originally a holdover of the failed dark universe franchise, the film has now picked up production with director Chris McKay. The film has gotten a lot of attention due its casting. I mean, Nicolas Cage as Dracula! Someone in the production has seen “Vampire’s Kiss” and the internet and I are in agreement that letting this man play Dracula is a gift to humanity.
SuperHeroHype

Hannah John-Kamen Recalls Her Experience on Ant-Man and the Wasp

Hannah John-Kamen Recalls Her Experience on Ant-Man and the Wasp. It’s been over three years since Ava Starr/Ghost appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018, but she arguably remains one of the most complex villains to ever grace an MCU movie. Her character was in constant pain as a result of the molecular instability that also endowed her with phase-shifting powers. That’s why it was easy for audiences to sympathize with her, even if she made ruthless decisions to find a cure. Ava’s survival means she could always return to the franchise at some point. But even if she never comes back, it sounds like Hannah John-Kamen will always cherish the time she spent on the film’s set. Hannah John-Kamen recalls.
SuperHeroHype

Mahershala Ali Explains His Prep Work For Marvel’s Blade

Mahershala Ali Explains His Prep Work For Marvel’s Blade. All eyes are on Marvel’s Blade reboot following Mahershala Ali’s recent vocal cameo in Eternals. Although Ali’s casting was announced back in 2019, it wasn’t until this year that the studio finally got around to hiring a screenwriter and a director for the project. And with at least one supporting cast member secured, pre-production seems to be moving at a good pace. Filming isn’t set to begin until next summer, but Ali is facing a lot of pressure by joining the MCU. Fortunately, it sounds like he’s keeping a level head as the development process continues.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Little Mermaid,’ ‘Aladdin’ Filmmakers Tackling DC Comic ‘Metal Men’ for Warner Animation (Exclusive)

Animation legends Ron Clements and John Musker, the acclaimed team that spent decades at Disney making movies such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and The Princess and the Frog, are heading to DC. The duo have teamed up with Celeste Ballard, a writer who worked on Space Jam: A New Legacy, to tackle animated feature The Metal Men. Warner Animation Group is the home of the project, which is based on the longtime DC property. Clements and Musker are producing and have written the treatment for the film, which they are eyeing to direct. Craig Peck is executive producing. Allison Abbate, the former...
