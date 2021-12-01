Universal’s Renfield Movie Casts Awkwafina in a Mystery Role

Mirabel Madrigal is the only person in her extraordinary family not to be born with a special ability – like super strength or the power to heal through cooking – but in Disney’s Encanto, she learns she doesn’t need magical gifts to be a hero. Ahead of Disney’s latest animated adventure, which takes audiences to the mountains of Colombia, Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Naz Perez chatted with its cast and creators to find out what it meant to them to work on this particular film, what superpowers they possess in their own respective families, and what meals give them life. Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about the challenges and excitement of working with Colombian musicians, while Stephanie Beatriz explains how John Leguizamo influenced her decision to pursue acting as a child. Jessica Darrow, Wilmer Valderrama, and Diane Guerrero talk about the lessons to learn from their characters, and find out who among writer-directors Charise Castro Smith, Jared Bush, and Byron Howard considers dad jokes a superpower. Oh, and almost everyone has a story about the mysteries of their mom’s sancocho.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO