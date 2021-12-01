Repeat offender caught in the act again reportedly dumping trash in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Trash was thrown everywhere on Renfrew Street in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood.

“It was blocking the road here. It was this ring of trash. And we know this gets hit a lot. We’ve caught the guy we have arrested coming out here multiple times,” said Pittsburgh’s anti-litter specialist Christopher Mitchell.

Mitchell said thanks to new high-definition cameras placed around local dumping sites, police were able to arrest Donald Washington. Investigators said he’s dumped trash at the site multiple times.

Target 11 did an investigation into illegal dumping sites in 2018 and at that time there were nearly 500 known areas in the city. There are now 800.

“It’s constant,” Mitchell said. “We are taking it much more seriously now.”

