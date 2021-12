We’re just over a year into this console cycle and it’s still nearly impossible for a normal person to get their hands on new hardware. The PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to find since it launched, with the Xbox Series X also facing the same shortages. Even Nintendo is suffering now despite the Switch being on the market since 2017. We all hoped these shortages would start to resolve themselves by now, and yet reports are coming in saying these consoles are likely to be scarce through 2022.

