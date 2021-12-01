Pop-Up HIV Testing Program Held In Harlem For World AIDS Day

On Wednesday, local providers joined an HIV clinic open house and resource fair in Silver Spring to mark World AIDS Day. As of last year, about 3,544 Montgomery County residents were living with diagnosed HIV, according to a report from county Health and Human Services (DHHS). HIV is an infection that can lead to AIDS, which is potentially life threatening. The Dennis Avenue Health Center offers free walk-in rapid testing for HIV and also provides free and low-cost treatment to eligible residents.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO