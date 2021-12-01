ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Pop-Up HIV Testing Program Held In Harlem For World AIDS Day

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday was World AIDS Day, a day to bring awareness...

newyork.cbslocal.com

mymcmedia.org

Health Clinic Hosts Free HIV Testing, Resource Fair on World AIDS Day

On Wednesday, local providers joined an HIV clinic open house and resource fair in Silver Spring to mark World AIDS Day. As of last year, about 3,544 Montgomery County residents were living with diagnosed HIV, according to a report from county Health and Human Services (DHHS). HIV is an infection that can lead to AIDS, which is potentially life threatening. The Dennis Avenue Health Center offers free walk-in rapid testing for HIV and also provides free and low-cost treatment to eligible residents.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
#World Aids Day#Harlem#Aids#Americans#Cbs2
Chicago Public Radio

Reflecting on the gains, gaps in HIV treatment on World AIDS Day

About 40,000 people in Illinois are living with HIV, according to a 2017 estimate. Dozens of organizations around the state hope to end the HIV epidemic in Illinois by 2030. Reset checks in a Chicago nonprofit involved in this effort for the latest on World AIDS Day. GUESTS: Kara Eastman,...
CHICAGO, IL
HIV
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Local doctor and former nurse battling HIV reflect on World AIDS Day

Wednesday marked World AIDS Day across the globe – 40 years since the CDC officially reported the first cases. The theme for this year’s anniversary: End inequalities. End AIDS. Today, nearly 38 million people worldwide have HIV and nearly a quarter of them don’t have access to care. Closer to...
HEALTH
mynews13.com

Some Central Florida groups raise HIV awareness on World AIDS Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Central Florida groups worked to bring awareness to AIDS and how it continues to impact their community on Tuesday, World AIDS Day. Central Florida groups worked to educate people on how to prevent HIV infections. Testing is vital to helo save lives through early prevention, advocates...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Monroe County raises awareness for fight against HIV on World AIDS Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, along with local LGBTQ+ advocates, marked World AIDS Day Wednesday. They unveiled a portion of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, which is now on display in the Monroe County Office Building. “The section of the quilt on display contains the some of the...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
kjluradio.com

Candlelight vigil held in Columbia for World AIDS Day

A candlelight vigil is held in Columbia to recognize World Aids Day. World Aids Day takes place on December 1 each year. Dozens of supporters attended the vigil at Broadway and 9th Street, which was organized by Spectrum Health Care. Supporters lined Broadway with red ribbon flags to honor those who have died of AIDS.
COLUMBIA, MO
dallassun.com

Biden unveils new national HIV/AIDS strategy on World AIDS Day

Washington [US], December 2 ( ANI): US President Joe Biden has initiated a new HIV/AIDS strategy aimed at ending the epidemic by 2030, local news reported on Wednesday (local time). According to CNN, Biden unveiled a new national HIV/AIDS strategy with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic by 2030....
HEALTH

