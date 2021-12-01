ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid: Dental patients 'might never' get 6-month check-ups again

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDentists may never catch up with the backlog of patients waiting for check-ups, a leading dentist has warned. Dr Russell Gidney said around 6,000 of his patients had not been given a routine check-up in the past year because of Covid restrictions. NHS Wales figures show courses of dental...

www.bbc.com

